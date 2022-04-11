"Swimming against the tide" - Perry Groves delivers honest verdict on Ralf Rangnick's impact at Manchester United

Former Arsenal star Perry Groves has given a scathing assessment of Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The German, who was appointed in December, has struggled to help United find their best form as the Red Devils continue to go through the motions.

He oversaw only the third league defeat of his tenure so far last weekend when Everton beat his team 1-0 at Goodison Park. But United's overall performance remains unsatisfactory, winning only 50% of their top-flight games under Rangnick.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Ralf Rangnick has won the fewest games of any Man United manager after 21 matches in charge since 1986 Ralf Rangnick has won the fewest games of any Man United manager after 21 matches in charge since 1986 😲 https://t.co/Xl4cePRSpG

They're down in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have already been eliminated from the FA Cup and the Champions League under the 63-year-old.

Groves, in his brutal judgment of the manager, said Rangnick hasn't improved the side, although teething problems remain inside the dressing room too.

Speaking to talkSPORT on Sunday, the former Gunner said:

"I haven't seen him make any impact. I'm not sure if they're a passing, expansive team, if they're a closing down team, if they're a counter attack team.

"And I said at the time when Rangnick went in, I know all the other managers and coaches loved him because of his philosophies."

Manchester United have seemed like a disjointed bunch with no coherence in their playing style while many players have endured a loss in form too.

Groves further added that the Old Trafford outfit could be beleaguered by a lack of togetherness in the team, which is impacting their on-field performance.

"And there's a fractured relationship between all of the players at Man United, there's no togetherness in that team.

"I think a manager with a bigger stature wouldn't have indulged people.

"So Rangnick is swimming against the tide because that culture was set in way before that."

Rangnick's contract with Manchester United runs only until the summer and based on the side's performance under him, he's unlikely to continue beyond this season.

Manchester United pushing for Erik ten Hag

A few names were thrown into the hat for Manchester United's managerial position but now Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is supposedly leading the race, with interest in PSG's Mauricio Pochettino also cooling off.

Although the Dutchman has maintained a tight-lip on his future, ESPN revealed last week that Manchester United are set to appoint him as their next permanent coach.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“I don't intend to speak about any possible new managers”. Ralf Rangnick on Erik ten Hag for Man United: “What I know is the managers they have spoken to are top coaches, if this includes Erik ten Hag, this is also true with him. But that's all I can say”.“I don't intend to speak about any possible new managers”. @utdreport Ralf Rangnick on Erik ten Hag for Man United: “What I know is the managers they have spoken to are top coaches, if this includes Erik ten Hag, this is also true with him. But that's all I can say”. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC“I don't intend to speak about any possible new managers”. @utdreport https://t.co/NpcULrw1vr

It was also reported that United's chief executive Richard Arnold and joint chairman Joel Glazer are in agreement that ten Hag is the best candidate for the role.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar