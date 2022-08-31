"Switching Champions League to Europa League is a huge difference" - Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos takes a dig at new Manchester United signing Casemiro 

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos has admitted that he was surprised by Casemiro’s decision to leave the European champions to join Europa League outfit Manchester United.

A five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Casemiro joined Manchester United earlier this summer for an eye-popping €70.7 million fee.

Kroos, who played alongside the defensive midfielder for seven long seasons, talked about his departure on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen. The German revealed that he was surprised by his former teammate’s decision, claiming that there was a big difference between Champions League and Europa League football. The Real Madrid no. 8 said (via Madrid XTRA):

“Casemiro? It was a surprise, the decision to do it surprised me. Switching Champions League for Europa League is a big difference.”

The two midfielders played 237 games together for Los Blancos, winning four Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, amongst other honors.

Real Madrid’s decision to buy Aurelien Tchouameni might have paved way for Casemiro’s Manchester United move

Carlo Ancelotti’s side won the Champions League, La Liga, and the Spanish Super Cup in the 2021-22 campaign. Despite having the winning formula, they decided to splurge €80 million to bring in Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco earlier this summer. The defensive midfielder threatened to eat into Casemiro’s game time, something that the Brazil international could not possibly afford in a World Cup year.

Manchester United, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, cannot offer him Champions League football this season. They, however, can give the central defensive midfielder plenty of game time. As long as he remains fit and in decent form, he should not have much trouble finding himself on Erik ten Hag’s team sheet.

Cabbage Grill @janufooty Tchouameni will dominate our ball progression numbers for a while I'm sure



He can be trusted implicitly with first phase buildup/reading lines of pressure and pushing forward



In Kroos and Tchoua we have two players who can wormhole us 30+ yards ahead



In one action.



Each time. Tchouameni will dominate our ball progression numbers for a while I'm sureHe can be trusted implicitly with first phase buildup/reading lines of pressure and pushing forwardIn Kroos and Tchoua we have two players who can wormhole us 30+ yards aheadIn one action.Each time. https://t.co/q4Q1KnyzZ3

Real Madrid could miss the former Porto man’s physicality down the road, but for the time being, they are faring quite well with Tchouameni. The Frenchman is a lot more comfortable with the ball at his feet and his distribution is also commendable in the final third of the pitch. The France international has thus far featured in three La Liga games for the Whites, recording one assist.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty