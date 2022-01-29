Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Aiming to end their four-game winless run, Sydney FC welcome Central Coast Mariners to the Leichhardt Oval on Saturday.

The hosts will be desperate to get one over the visitors, having failed to taste victory in any of the last four meetings between the sides.

Sydney FC put on an impressive show of class as they came from behind twice to secure a thrilling 2-2 draw at Melbourne Victory last Tuesday.

However, Steve Corica’s men have now failed to win any of their last four games in all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws.

With 10 points from their opening nine league outings, Sydney are currently sixth in the A-League table.

Meanwhile, Central Coast Mariners are one point behind the Sky Blues as they occupy seventh place with nine points from six games.

The Mariners head into Sunday’s game off the back of a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Melbourne City last time out.

Prior to that, Central Coast Mariners were on a blistering run of four wins on the trot, scoring 11 goals and keeping four clean sheets in that time.

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Head-To-Head

Sydney FC boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides. The Mariners have picked up 15 wins, while 11 games have ended all square.

Sydney FC Form Guide: D-L-L-D-W

Central Coast Mariners Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Adam Le Fondre, Connor O'Toole, Kosta Barbarouses, Chris Zuvela and Luke Brattan are all recuperating from injuries and will miss Sunday’s encounter. Joel King, Andrew Redmayne and Rhyan Grant are on international duty.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Connor O'Toole, Kosta Barbarouses, Chris Zuvela, Adam Le Fondre, Calem Nieuwenhof

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Joel King, Andrew Redmayne, Rhyan Grant

Central Coast Mariners

The Mariners head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, meaning manager Nick Montgomery has a full squad at his disposal once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle (GK); Conor O'Toole, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, James Donachie; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Patrick Yazbek, Milos Ninkovic; Elvis Kamsoba, Bobo

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti (GK); Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Matheus Moresche

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Both sides head into the game with just one point between them in the A-League table and this makes for an exciting watch. Central Coast Mariners are unbeaten in their last four meetings and we are backing them to extend their dominance and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-2 Central Coast Mariners

Edited by Manas Mitul