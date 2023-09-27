"Szoboszlai is a Gerrard regen", "3-1 fc at it again" - Twitter explodes as Liverpool complete comeback win over Leicester in EFL Cup fixture

X (formerly Twitter) erupted as Liverpool secured yet another comeback win in their 3-1 EFL Cup third-round win against Leicester City on Wednesday (27 September).

The Reds were sliced open in the third minute after Leicester caught them out on the counter. A neat pass from Turkish winger Yunus Akgun found 21-year-old attacker, Kasey McAteer, who put the ball past Caoimhin Kelleher with ease.

Jurgen Klopp rested some of his big guns for this game but the lineup still proved too much for the Championship club to deal with in the second half. Ryan Gravenberch's neat pass found Cody Gakpo in the box, whose smart turn was followed by an unstoppable shot in the bottom right corner in the 48th minute.

Wearing the iconic No. 8 jersey, Dominik Szoboszlai produced a long-range strike in the 70th minute that Steven Gerrard would be proud of. Wataru Endo's smart pass found the Hungary international with space in the final third, and his powerful strike gave goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk no chance in goal.

Diogo Jota then scored his team's third and final goal of the game with a backheel finish after some impressive work from Jarell Quansah in the 89th minute. The Reds faithful took to X to express their joy after their team's impressive win against the Foxes.

"Szoboszlai is a Gerrard regen"

"3-1 fc at it again"

This is the fifth time in eight games this season that the Reds have won by that scoreline. They have conceded the first goal in five games during this campaign but have gone on to win all of them.

Jurgen Klopp happy with Dominik Szoboszlai after Liverpool beat Leicester

Liverpool sealed a £60 million deal with RB Leipzig for Dominik Szoboszlai quite early in the summer transfer window.

As a result, the Hungarian playmaker had enough time to settle in with his new teammates. He has certainly found favor under Jurgen Klopp, featuring in all eight of the English club's matches this season.

After the win against Leicester City, the German manager gave his verdict on the 22-year-old, telling BBC Radio 5 Live:

"Dom [Szoboszlai] was a surprise with how fast he has fit in, it was pretty much from the first minute. Top-class player with a lot of quality. He never stops. He learns a lot from the game."

Szoboszlai entered the game in the 65th minute, replacing young winger Ben Doak. Apart from his contribution in the final third, the former RB Salzburg man was there to help his team off the ball.

Szoboszlai recorded two recoveries, two interceptions and three defensive actions against the Foxes.