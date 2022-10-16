“Tactically smart and much more resilient” – Gary Lineker delivers glowing verdict of Tottenham with ‘different animal under Conte’ claim

Gary Lineker provided a glowing verdict for Tottenham Hotspur under Antonio Conte after the north London-based side's 2-0 win against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (15 October).

Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead from the spot in the 59th minute. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored the second for his team in the 86th minute.

Spurs are currently third in the table and are level on points with second-placed Manchester City. They have 23 points on the board after 10 Premier League games.

Lineker was impressed by the performance from Antonio Conte's side as he wrote on Twitter:

"Spurs are a different animal under Conte. Tactically smart and much more resilient. Still a work in progress but encouraging signs."

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Spurs are a different animal under Conte. Tactically smart and much more resilient. Still a work in progress but encouraging signs. Spurs are a different animal under Conte. Tactically smart and much more resilient. Still a work in progress but encouraging signs.

Tottenham will be back in action on Wednesday (19 October) as they make a trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte was delighted with performance against Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton FC - Premier League.

Antonio Conte was delighted with his team's performance during the 2-0 win against Everton, as he told the media after the game (via football.london):

"I was not surprised but, for sure, to see the intensity that we played with tonight in this game. It was for me really positive because it means that if we work, and we work in the right way, then the performance of your players is only up.

"We played only two days and a half ago, but I have seen my players play from the start to the finish. I'm really delighted for my players and this is their reward."

The Italian manager also went on to confirm that Richarlison has suffered a calf injury and will be out of his side's next game against Manchester United in the Premier League:

"Yeah, for sure, he's out against Manchester United. He felt something in his calf and he won't be available for that game. I think he needs a bit of time to recover. It's a pity because we are talking about a player that gives us a lot of quality but at the same time also is strong, and he improves our intensity."

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes