"Take him at Arsenal" – Darren Bent says he wants the Gunners to win battle against Tottenham and sign 28-year-old star

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has stated that Arsenal should sign Spurs target and Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard permanently in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Trossard, 28, has emerged as one of the standout offensive-minded players in the Premier League over the past two seasons. Since arriving from KRC Genk for £15 million in the summer of 2019, he has scored 25 goals and laid out 14 assists in 121 matches across all competitions.

With his current contract set to expire this summer, Trossard has been linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium for quite some time. With Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United unlikely to move for the Belgian, Arsenal and Tottenham are considered to be the front-runners.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent insisted that Trossard would be an ideal addition to Arsenal's title-chasing squad in January. He elaborated:

"I would take Trossard. I know it doesn't look like it has ended well for him at Brighton and you don't like to see that because he has been phenomenal, certainly this season. Seven goals in the Premier League, a hat-trick against Liverpool. Good technique, a Belgium international... you would take him at Arsenal."

Tottenham, on the other hand, have had a verbal offer of £12 million for Trossard turned down earlier this month, as per The Athletic. Brighton, who have frozen the former Lommel man out of their first-team, are believed to be holding out for an even higher transfer bid in the winter.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side are expected to ramp up their pursuit of Trossard in the coming days after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk. The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has confirmed on NBC Sports that the Gunners could attempt to snap up the right-footed ace this month.

"The manager humiliated Leandro in the group — also he indicated that a transfer is the best solution" Official statement by Leandro Trossard agent Josy Comhair after Belgian star excluded for next game by Roberto de Zerbi

Trossard has netted seven goals and contributed three assists in 16 Premier League starts for Brighton in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Tottenham Hotspur striker opens up on altercation with Arsenal star during NLD

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison opened up about his dispute with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after his team's 2-0 Premier League defeat on Sunday (January 15). He said:

"I really didn't like their goalkeeper going to celebrate in front of our fans. It's kind of disrespectful to our fans. He has their own fans. He should celebrate with their fans, not be cute with our fans."

Tottenham are currently fifth in the Premier League table, with 33 points from 19 games, while their rivals are top with 47 points from 18 outings.

