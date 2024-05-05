"Take a bow son", "Absolutely different class once again" - Fans hail Liverpool star after his performance in 4-2 win over Tottenham

Liverpool fans on X waxed lyrical about Harvey Elliott after he had a Player of the Match performance in their 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield (May 5).

Elliott had a bright start to the game, unleashing a powerful shot in the ninth minute which was cleared off the line by Cristian Romero. But there was no denying Mohamed Salah seven minutes later, who did well to head the ball past Guglielmo Vicario to break the deadlock.

Liverpool were in complete control for the remainder of the first half, doubling their advantage when Andy Robertson tapped home in the 45th minute. Elliot did well to win the ball back from Emerson in the 50th minute. He delivered a pinpoint accurate cross to Cody Gakpo at the back post, making it 3-0.

Elliott then made it 4-0 with a stunning strike into the top left corner from outside the box. Tottenham threatened for the remainder of the game, making it 4-2 via Richarlison (72') and Son Heung-min (77'). But the Reds hung on to their lead to seal all three points.

Liverpool fans hailed Elliott for his performance. The 21-year-old was given a match rating of 9.2 by FotMob, scoring a goal and providing an assist. Moreover, he created five big chances, completed 47 passes with an accuracy of 89 percent, and made seven recoveries.

One fan posted:

"Harvey Elliott, take a bow son!"

Another fan wrote:

"Harvey Elliott coming off, I think he's been absolutely different class once again. The future of this club, well played young man"

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Gareth Southgate is making a serious mistake if he doesn't include Harvey Elliott in his squad for the EURO'S", one fan claimed

"Harvey Elliott. MOTM. Ran the show in midfield. Goal + Assist. Our diamond", one fan said

"Southgate should take Elliot ahead of Jordan Henderson!" one fan wrote

"Harvey Elliott is the only Premier League midfielder to rank in the 97+ percentile for both key passes and progressive carries. In the Top 5 Leagues? Only Elliott and... Wirtz", one fan reported

"Been saying all season this lads special", another fan chimed in

How did Liverpool fare in their 4-2 win against Tottenham?

Liverpool returned to winning ways after exacting revenge upon Tottenham with a 4-2 win at Anfield. They remain in third place with 78 points from 36 games, while Spurs are fifth with 60 points. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Spurs had more possession with 55 percent of the ball. They also attempted 521 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent. In contrast, the Reds had 45 percent possession, attempting 420 passes with an accuracy of 83 percent.

However, it was all Liverpool in attack as they landed 25 shots in total, with 13 being on target. The Reds were rather wasteful in front of goal, despite scoring four. In spite of this, Spurs failed to punish the hosts, mustering 11 shots in total, with six being on target.