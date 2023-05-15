“Take a bow son” – Jamie Carragher wowed by Liverpool star during 3-0 win over Leicester

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold for his magnificent goal against Leicester City on Monday, May 15. The Reds won the clash at the King Power Stadium by a scoreline of 3-0.

Curtis Jones scored the first goal of the match in the 33rd minute before adding a second just three minutes later. However, Alexander-Arnold's 71st minute strike was the real show-stopper.

The Reds were awarded a free-kick just outside the Leicester box in the second half. Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah stood over the set-piece and the Egyptian winger rolled the ball for the right-back. Alexander-Arnold produced a sensational strike into the top-right corner of the Foxes' goal, leaving goalkeeper Daniel Iverson helpless.

Carragher was thoroughly impressed with the effort as he wrote on Twitter:

"Wow! TAA take a bow son."

Alexander-Arnold, a right-back by trade, has inverted into midfield while the Reds are in possession during recent weeks.

The 24-year-old put in an impressive performance against the Foxes. He scored one goal and wasn't dribbled past during the match. Alexander-Arnold also won three ground duels, completed three crosses, and made 67 accurate passes at the King Power Stadium.

The English full-back has now scored four goals and provided nine assists in 45 matches across competitions this season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, now have 65 points from 36 matches. They trail Manchester United (4th) and Newcastle United (3rd) by a point each, having played one game more than both teams.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke about his free-kick goal

During a post-match media interaction, Trent Alexander-Arnold reacted to his goal. He said that the strike was the result of an old training ground drill.

Alexander-Arnold revealed that manager Jurgen Klopp asked his players to try the routine again. He said after the match (via Liverpool's official website):

“He (Klopp) spoke to us, he said let’s try it again, it has been a while since we have done it. I think we caught them by surprise and I’ve been able to tuck it away. It was a well-worked goal.”

The Reds will return to action on May 20 to take on Aston Villa in a Premier League clash at Anfield. After a sketchy start to the season, they have eventually found their rhythm and have registered seven consecutive Premier League wins. However, Klopp's side will need a stroke of good fortune to finish in the top four this season.

Poll : 0 votes