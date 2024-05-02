"Take revenge against Al-Hilal", "Redemption needed" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr set up King's Cup final against Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans couldn't control their excitement after seeing the superstar help Al-Nassr secure another date with Al-Hilal in the King's Cup final, to be played on May 31. Al-Nassr overcame Al-Khaleej by a 3-1 scoreline in the semi-final of the King's Cup on Wednesday (May 1).

Aside from winning the Arab Club Champions Cup before the start of the 2023-24 season, Ronaldo has yet to win any silverware with Al-Nassr. The Knights of Najd finished second in the Saudi Pro League last year, and are once again in second place behind Al-Hilal this season.

Al-Hilal booked their King's Cup final spot with a 2-1 win over Al-Ittihad in the first semi-final on Tuesday (April 30). They have been joined by Al-Nassr, who will hope for a first win over them since the Arab Club Champions Cup final last August.

Cristiano Ronaldo came into Wednesday's game on the back of two scoreless outings, including one where he picked up a red card against Al-Hilal. The 39-year-old ended up scoring a brace against Al-Khaleej, with Sadio Mane also getting his name on the scoresheet.

Following their 2-1 loss against Al-Hilal in the Super Cup semi-final on April 8, Al-Nassr and Ronaldo fans are pumped up with the prospect of Al-Nassr taking their revenge in the King's Cup final. They took to X to express their excitement:

The fans made their thoughts on the matter known, declaring Al-Nassr and Ronaldo as potential champions.

"If the refs are not paid, then Al-Nassr will win the final."

Cristiano Ronaldo is in impressive form for Al-Nassr as they look to end the season with the King's Cup in Saudi.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Al-Nassr as they defeated Al-Khaleej 3-1 in the King's Cup semi-final.

Ronaldo was the recipient of charitable goalkeeping, as he seized upon a poor clearance from the Al-Khaleej goalkeeper in the 17th minute. He then scored with a half-volley from a somewhat tight angle on his weaker foot.

The Portuguese legend was handed a penalty with the score at 1-0 but asked Mane to take the shot. Mane doubled his side's advantage from the spot (37').

Ronaldo scored his second of the game (57') with a simple finish at the back post to see his side into the final.