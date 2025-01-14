"Take revenge for that defeat at Anfield", "What a lineup" - Fans react as Liverpool name 'strong' XI for Nottingham Forest clash

Liverpool fans on X are excitedly reacting after Arne Slot named his starting XI to face Nottingham Forest in their upcoming Premier League clash. The two sides will face each other at the City Ground later tonight (Tuesday, January 14).

Alisson Becker starts in goal for the Reds. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson make up the defense. The midfield comprises Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai. Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Luis Diaz start up front to complete the starting XI.

Darwin Nunez fails to make the matchday squad due to suspension, while Joe Gomez misses out due to injury. Nevertheless, Arne Slot has arguably named his strongest possible side and will be hoping to avenge Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Forest at Anfield from earlier this season - their only loss in the league to date.

One fan reacted by posting:

"Smash Forest 6-0 and take revenge for that defeat at Anfield."

Another fan wrote:

"WHAT A LINEUP"

Other fans reacted below:

"And here’s how we lineup to face Forest. Arne Slot makes one change from our last PL outing as Szoboszlai starts as he did in the FA cup after his return from illness. Strong lineup and a good bench to turn too. F***ING COME ON LIVERPOOL," one fan posted.

"3 points loading," another predicted.

"Very strong line up. Nothing less than 3 points. Let’s go, Reds," one fan posted.

"WE HAVE A SCORE TO SETTLE," another insisted.

"I can definitely see Forest scoring" - Mark Lawrenson makes scoreline prediction for Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed the Reds to defeat Nottingham Forest in their upcoming top-of-the-table Premier League clash.

Despite being recently held to a disappointing 2-2 draw against Manchester United, the Reds have had an excellent season and remain at the top of the table. They currently have 46 points from 19 games, six points above second-placed Arsenal, with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Forest have exceeded expectations and are in third place with 40 points as well. They have won each of their last five league games and are currently one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League.

Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"Who’s have thought this would be something of a top-of-the-table clash? Nottingham Forest are still the only team to have beaten Liverpool in the league this year and they were brilliant on the break that day but I think the Reds will turn the tables."

He added:

"I can definitely see Forest scoring but if you can keep Chris Wood relatively quiet you’ll be okay plus Liverpool made a lot of changes against Accrington Stanley on Saturday so they’ll be ready for this."

Lawrenson's Prediction: 3-1 win for Liverpool

