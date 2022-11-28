"Take it off and throw it in the bin or we’ll call the police" - Germany fans claim they were forced to remove rainbow-colored items by Qatari officials during 2022 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup has provided a series of upsets and amazing football, with Saudi Arabia beating Argentina, Morocco beating Belgium, and Japan beating Germany. However, cultural concerns remain as German fans have reportedly been forced to remove rainbow-colored items by Qatari officials in the conservative Muslim country.

Two German soccer fans were asked to remove their sweatband and armband, both of which were rainbow-colored, before they were allowed to enter Stadium 974. Speaking to CNN, one of the fans, Bengt Kunkel, explained:

“Out of nowhere. They took my friend quite aggressively on the arm and pushed him away from the crowd and told him to take it [the armband] off. Then they took me with him. They said: ‘You’re going to take it off and throw it in the bin or we’ll call the police.' We had a little discussion, we were being respectful and said: ‘We’re not going to throw it away but we’re going to put it in our pockets.'”

Kunkel went on to reveal that it hadn't been the first time that he had been stopped for wearing rainbow-colored items during the FIFA World Cup. The 23-year-old journalist explained to CNN that items had been confiscated, but the German Football Association had provided him with more items.

However, he noted that the FA had not done much else in regards to the human rights situation:

“The German FA talks a lot about the rights of the LGBTQ community but whenever they fear consequences they seem to back off and I think that’s a little bit sad."

This is not the first time fans have been denied entry into stadiums for rainbow-colored items. Wales fans went through a similar issue for wearing rainbow-colored bucket hats. However, the Welsh FA later stated, following confirmation from FIFA, that such hats and flags would be permitted in stadiums.

“It wasn’t about making a political statement — human rights are non-negotiable,” a team statement said.

The handbook regarding dressing up at the FIFA World Cup has been shared by FIFA, with the rules stating:

“Expats and tourists are free to wear the clothing of their choice, as long as it is modest and respectful to the culture.”

2022 FIFA World Cup: Iran demand FIFA issue warning to USA over altered flag

Cultural and political issues have continued to take over the headlines at the FIFA World Cup, ahead of USA's group stage clash with Iran. The US football federation removed the Allah symbol from the Iran flag on their social media platforms, stating that it had done so to show support to marginalized women in Iran.

The conservative Muslim country did not take it lightly, calling on FIFA to issue a warning to the USA (via BBC):

"In an unprofessional act, the Instagram page of the US football federation removed the Allah symbol from the Iranian flag. The Iran Football Federation sent an email to FIFA [football's world governing body] to demand it issue a serious warning to the US federation."

The US football federation eventually replaced the altered flags and used the correct Iran flags with the Allah symbol.

