"Take two out, and it's completely different" - Paul Merson claims Liverpool fans should be worried by overdependence on Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes Liverpool are a completely different team without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Reds failed to score against Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday. This was despite the Gunners having Granit Xhaka sent off in the first half for a last-man tackle on Diogo Jota.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had a fairly comfortable game in goal at Anfield. The Reds' front three of Jota, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino failed to muster anything noteworthy on target.

Jürgen Klopp on tonight's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg 🗣 "It is half-time, it is 0-0 and we don’t feel this tie is over for us, so we will give it another proper try next Thursday."Jürgen Klopp on tonight's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg 🗣 "It is half-time, it is 0-0 and we don’t feel this tie is over for us, so we will give it another proper try next Thursday."Jürgen Klopp on tonight's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg ⤵

Both Salah and Mane are currently representing their respective nations in the AFCON. Merson believes their absence should worry their fans and stated the same after the Arsenal match.

“My biggest worry if I was a Liverpool fan? Salah and Mane. If they play tonight, it's a different story. It just shows you. I watch other teams play; I watch Man City - you can take two players out of their team; you can take two out of Chelsea. Take two out of Liverpool, and it's completely different,” Merson said.

Liverpool missed their top-scorer against Arsenal

Arsenal shored up at the back at Anfield following Xhaka’s sending off, but the Reds were pretty lackluster in front of goal nevertheless.

Salah was clearly missed against the Gunners as the Merseysiders lacked his pace and trickery from the right. Mane too could have made an impact, although his form for the Reds leading up to the AFCON wasn’t great.

With some important games coming up, it remains to be seen how manager Jürgen Klopp names his lineup to overcome Salah and Mane’s absence.

Both can agree pre-contracts with overseas clubs in less than a yr, and on this evidence, that is unthinkable. Put simply: it would be financial suicide.

#LFC Hate to say it, but if that's life without Salah and Mane, then FSG had better rethink their contract policies swiftly.Both can agree pre-contracts with overseas clubs in less than a yr, and on this evidence, that is unthinkable. Put simply: it would be financial suicide. Hate to say it, but if that's life without Salah and Mane, then FSG had better rethink their contract policies swiftly. Both can agree pre-contracts with overseas clubs in less than a yr, and on this evidence, that is unthinkable. Put simply: it would be financial suicide.#LFC

The Reds have difficult games coming up against Brentford and Crystal Palace in the Premier League. They also have the Carabao Cup return leg against Arsenal sandwiched in between.

The Carabao Cup is perhaps Liverpool’s best chance of winning a trophy this season. But their game away at Arsenal will be tricky without Salah and Mane.

The Reds may have to dip their toes into the transfer market to sign another attacking player. The second half of the season is going to be long with a number of games coming up, so they will need more quality players up front.

