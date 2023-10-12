"Take United back to where they should be!" - David Beckham calls for Manchester United to change ownership amid links to ambassadorial role

David Beckham has insisted now is the time for Manchester United to change ownership as 'there's no stability' at the club at the moment.

The Red Devils icon has been linked with taking up an ambassadorial role with the Qatari bid fronted by Sheikh Jassim. Beckham spent 11 glorious years at Old Trafford during his career becoming a club hero in that time.

The Inter Miami co-owner has now called for a sale of Manchester United to take place. He said that the club is lacking stability, telling CNBC (via mufcMPB):

"It’s the right time for somebody else to take over at Manchester United! At the moment there’s no stability at Manchester United. I want an ownership to take over and take United back to where they should be!"

The Premier League giants' owners, the Glazers, essentially placed the club up for sale in November 2022. They sought to 'explore strategic alternatives' which could include the sale of the Old Trafford outfit.

It has become a two-horse race between Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim and INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The Qatari bid is looking to implement the use of several Red Devils legends and a potential ambassadorial role for Beckham has been recently mooted.

However, the former Real Madrid icon downplayed suggestions such a role is currently in the offing. He added:

"At the moment there’s been no discussion of that, but everybody knows that I’m a Manchester United fan and I’ve been very vocal about the situation at United.”

David Beckham has had much success in the business side of football since his retirement from playing in 2013. He became co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami in 2021 who have recently lured Lionel Messi to DRV PNK.

David Beckham is reportedly in talks with Qataris to help them win the race for Manchester United's ownership

David Beckham was an ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

talkSPORT reports that David Beckham has been holding direct contact with the Qataris and has been asked to become more vocal in his support for their bid. Thus, today's interview hints that he's ready to help Sheikh Jassim in his aim to become United's new owner.

Sheikh Jassim's latest bid for the Red Devils stands at £5 billion, which is below the Glazers' valuation. The much-maligned American business family's valuation of the club is around £6 billion, a fee viewed as unrealistic.

The Glazers placed an initial debt of around £550 million on United when they bought the club in 2005. The financial situation at Old Trafford has been a glaring issue regarding the club's infustracture, squad improvement and the poor condition of Old Trafford.