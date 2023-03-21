Takehiro Tomiyasu injury: Arsenal dealt crushing blow ahead of Premier League run-in

Arsenal have confirmed Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury sustained in the 1-1 draw against Sporting CP on March 16.

The Japan international was substituted in the ninth minute of the game with a knee issue. Arsenal, who drew the first leg 2-2 in Lisbon, went on to be eliminated on penalties in the UEFA Europa League last 16 tie against the Portuguese side.

The versatile defender has undergone surgery and will miss the rest of the campaign as a result. The club confirmed in a statement:

"Following his substitution during last Thursday’s Europa League match, subsequent assessments have confirmed that Takehiro Tomiyasu sustained a significant injury to his right knee. Tomi has had successful surgery in London on Tuesday and will be ruled out for the remainder of this season. Everyone at the club will now be working hard with Tomi, so he can join pre-season training ahead of next season."

Ben White, who replaced Tomiyasu against the Leoes in the return leg, is arguably manager Mikel Arteta's first-choice right-back. Nevertheless, the former Bologna defender has been crucial for the Gunners, as evidenced by his 32 appearances across competitions this season.

This could mean a more prominent role for Reuell Walters. The 18-year-old was an unused substitute in Arsenal's 4-1 Premier League win against Crystal Palace on 19 March. Walters, like Tomiyasu, can play anywhere across the backline but is yet to play at the senior level.

Arsenal star reflects on penalty miss vs Sporting CP

Martinelli missed a penalty against Sporting.

Gabriel Martinell was the only player to miss his spot-kick in the penalty shootout between Arsenal and Sporting CP in the second leg of the Europa League last-16 tie.

Goalkeeper Antonio Adan dove to his left to stop the Brazilian winger's penalty. It meant another season for the Gunners where they failed to win a European trophy.

A first Premier League title triumph in 19 years would, however, help fans overcome the heartbreak of Europa League elimination. Arsenal stretched their lead atop the standings to eight points after 28 games following their win against the Eagles at the weekend.

Second-placed Manchester City, though, have a game in hand. Speaking after his team's 4-1 win at the Emirates, where he opened the scoring in the 28th minute, Martinelli said (h/t @ChrisWheatley):

"It's life, it happens. It's not every game that you're gonna score and not every game you'll play well. I spent the whole night thinking about that penalty, but it's over. Today we had a great game, and I score(d)."

