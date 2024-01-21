Liverpool were unstoppable as they took Bournemouth to the cleaners at the Vitality Stadium, claiming a dominant 4-0 win on Sunday, January 21. The Reds had several standout players in their return to Premier League action, but a great deal of praise was reserved for academy graduate Conor Bradley.

The Reds had Arsenal and Manchester City hot on their heels, as their lead atop the league standings was cut to two points. The Gunners thrashed Crystal Palace by five unreplied goals in their league encounter on Saturday to close the gap.

Jürgen Klopp was without a number of key players for the encounter, including full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. The Liverpool boss handed 20-year-old academy graduate Conor Bradley his full Premier League debut at right-back, with Joe Gomez playing at left-back.

Bradley put on a sterling performance at the Vitality Stadium as he helped the Reds claim three points on his debut. The young Northern Irishman won six duels, and two tackles, created two chances, made four recoveries, and provided an assist.

Liverpool fans were excited by the performance of the youngster, his second such performance for the club in successive matches. They took to X to share their thoughts about the youngster's showing, praising him for his quality.

"Another brilliant performance by Conor Bradley"

"Conor Bradley’s the real deal. Taken his chance with both hands. Tough lad for his age"

Bradley was named Player of the Year while on loan at Bolton Wanderers last season and has quickly shown why with the club he joined aged 16. With Alexander-Arnold set to be ruled out until the end of the month, Klopp has found an able deputy for his position.

Liverpool trounce Bournemouth to open up gap atop standings

Many feared Liverpool would struggle after Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo left for their respective international tournaments. There was also a plethora of injuries to consider, including the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, and Kostas Tsimikas.

The Reds struggled to break down Bournemouth in the first 45, but they found their groove in the second period and blew them away. Diogo Jota found the net twice (70', 79'), and Darwin Nunez (49', 90+3') did the same to give them a comfortable win away from home.

Klopp's side will return to action in the midweek with a trip to Fulham, where they will aim to secure their place in the Carabao Cup final. They won the first leg 2-1 at Anfield last week.

They will arrive in the encounter full of confidence, having won all of their last five matches.