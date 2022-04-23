“Takes a bomb threat for Rangnick to bench Maguire” – Fans react as Manchester United send ‘statement’ with line-up against Arsenal

A section of Manchester United fans online have reacted positively as Ralf Rangnick drops Harry Maguire for the game against Arsenal. The club captain has been replaced by the returning Raphael Varane, who partners Victor Lindelof in defense.

Harry Maguire has not been in the best of form this season. The 29-year-old defender's positioning was blamed during United's humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Liverpool in mid-week. This has prompted Ralf Rangnick to drop Maguire down to the bench along with Phil Jones.

It is also worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the starting XI after missing the game against Liverpool. The 37-year-old forward tragically lost his newborn son prior to the game against the Reds.

Manchester United fans on Twitter were happy to see the underperforming skipper dropped for their massive game against Arsenal. Some have even stated that the Red Devils have a great chance of winning the game as the defender is absent from the team.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Machira @machirabreton @ManUtd We thank God Maguire has been rested. Here we go. @ManUtd We thank God Maguire has been rested. Here we go.

Harry Maguire has made 35 appearances for the Red Devils this season across all competitions despite having an error-prone campaign. The defender, however, has scored twice so far this season.

Manchester United need a positive result against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium

Manchester United are in dire need of a positive result against Arsenal to maintain their hopes of securing a top-four berth in the Premier League. As things stand, the Red Devils are sixth in the standings, having amassed 54 points from 33 matches.

Manchester United are currently trailing Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur by three points and have played one game more than the two North London clubs. Should United beat the Gunners later today, they would be level on points with their opponents.

The Gunners, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in the Premier League after securing an emphatic 4-2 victory over their London-rivals Chelsea. Prior to their win, Mikel Arteta's side had suffered three straight league defeats.

