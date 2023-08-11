“Taking Greenwood back legitimises and normalises sexual assault” – Female Manchester United fans send powerful message as they plan protest

A Manchester United fan group, named "Female fans against Greenwood's return", is looking to organise a protest amidst reports of Mason Greenwood making a return to the Red Devils' first team.

The 21-year-old attacker, once touted as one of the best prospects to emerge out of the Red Devils' academy, has been out of action since January 2022 after disturbing footage and sound bites of his partner Harriet Robson claiming to be sexually assaulted emerged.

In October last year, the player was accused of alleged rape, controlling and coercive behavior and alleged sexual assault. However, earlier this year, Greenwood was acquitted of all his charges. The youngster is expected to be back to professional football this season.

While it's more likely that he will initially go out on a loan, nothing concrete on the matter has been announced yet. The fan group, "Female fans against Greenwoos's return", is looking to organise a protest outside Old Trafford if the player is reinstated in the first team. They feel that it would send a message indicating that "Women don't matter".

Part of their lengthy statement released on social media read (via GOAL):

"Today, we female fans of Manchester United are demanding that the club to abide by their duty of care towards their female fans and employees and demonstrate a zero tolerance approach towards acts of violence against women by refusing to bring Mason Greenwood back into the squad."

It continued:

"The situation is clear - taking Greenwood back legitimises and normalises sexual assault and domestic abuse. It tells other players, and the men and boys that look up to them, that abusing women is acceptable, without consequence and won't affect you or derail your career."

Fans' statement on Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood's Manchester United career at a glance

Mason Greenwood came out of Manchester United's youth academy as one of the brightest prospects in recent memory. His talent was undeniable as he graduated to the first team seamlessly.

Before being suspended at the start of 2022, the attacker made 129 appearances for the Red Devils' first team across competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists across competitions.

Mason Greenwood was considered among the top prospects in English football before off-field controversies put a halt to his career. However, he could be back to the United first team in the near future.