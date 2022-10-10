"Talent of the century" - Jurgen Klopp's comments on Arsenal attacker resurface after Liverpool's 3-2 defeat at Emirates Stadium 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's assessment of Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli has resurfaced after the Brazilian's stunning performance against the Reds on October 8.

The Gunners defeated the Reds by a margin of 3-2 in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium. Martinelli opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta's side after Martin Odegaard fed him with a sumptuous through ball.

Darwin Nunez brought the Reds level. However, Bukayo Saka put his team back in front in the closing seconds of the injury time of the first half.

Roberto Firmino found a neat left-footed finish to bring Liverpool back level. However, Saka scored the winner from the spot to secure all three points for Arsenal and put them back at the top of the Premier League table.

Martinelli dazzled throughout the game and in light of his performance, Klopp's comments about the attacker have resurfaced.

The Reds and the Gunners had played a 5-5 draw in the Carabao Cup back in 2020. Klopp's side advanced to the quarter-finals, courtesy of a win in the penalty shootout.

Martinelli found the back of the net twice during the game. He was signed at the start of that season from Brazilian outfit Itauno.

Here's what Klopp had said about him after the game:

"That’s really difficult to deal with these guys. Martinelli’s pretty much the same age but he’s a talent of the century, he’s an incredible striker, so it’s really difficult. Then you have Mesut Ozil around and Willock right, who scored by the way a really nice one, so a team like Arsenal in a counter-attacking mood – we keep them deep, play around them, we lose the ball and then it’s really difficult.” (h/t One Football)

Gabriel Martinelli shone once again for Arsenal against Liverpool

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli was on the scoresheet once again as Arsenal managed to secure a 3-2 win against Liverpool. The 21-year-old has now scored three goals and provided one assist in 10 games for the Gunners.

Since joining the club back in 2019, Martinelli has scored 21 goals and provided 14 assists in 94 games for the north London-based side.

The Gunners have been absolutely phenomenal so far this campaign. With 24 points on board after nine games, the league leaders are establishing themselves as serious title contenders for the season.

