Talent is not everything in football - Getafe coach on whether Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood can play for Real Madrid or Barcelona

Getafe boss Pepe Bordalas provided his thoughts on whether on-loan Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood can play for top clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Bordalas suggested that while the attacker has the talent, work ethic is also important for a player to succeed. Speaking to Spanish outlet MARCA, he said about Greenwood:

"Greenwood is a different player, with a lot of talent, but in football, talent is not the main thing. It takes more work than talent. When he is at 100%, we will be able to check his real level, but he has conditions to play in any big team."

Bordalas went on to heap praise on Greenwood:

"Well, with a lot of patience, with a lot of tranquility, we aware that he had been stopped for a long time without playing and practically without training. But we trusted him because of his talent, because of the level he has had.

Following an extended absence from the game after coming under investigation for attempted rape and coercive behaviour, Greenwood has enjoyed a bit of a career revival with Getafe. He has bagged five goals and four assists in 15 appearances across competitions.

talkSPORT reported that Barcelona displayed an interest in signing the Manchester United winger. They had sent scouts to watch the player in action in La Liga.

The report also claimed that the Red Devils are unlikely to bring Greenwood back making a deal for him more appealing for Spanish sides.

Manchester United and Barcelona in race for Amadou Onana

Onana has been a key player for the Toffees.

Manchester United and Barcelona are interested in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. According to Foot Mercato, the two sides could make a move for the Belgian midfielder as the Toffees look to alleviate some of their financial struggles.

Onana has been a vital player for Sean Dyche's side as they look to overcome a 10-point deduction suffered for breaching the Premier League's financial rules. Since his arrival from French side Lille in the summer of 2022, he has made 53 appearances, bagging three goals and as many assists.

The Red Devils are keen on making a marquee midfield signing, with new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe willing to spend to make a signing. Foot Mercato claim that Manchester United may take the bold decision of cutting Sofyan Amrabat's loan spell short.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have approached the player's agent ahead of a move, according to the report. However, United are believed to be in the driving seat, as they are willing to meet Everton's €60 million asking price for Onana.