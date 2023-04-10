"Talisca hates Ronaldo" "Another disaster class" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints in Al-Nassr's 0-0 draw against Al Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were held to a goalless draw by Al Feiha in their SPL clash on Sunday, April 9. Fans on Twitter reacted as Ronaldo's team dropped two crucial points in the title race against Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo set Abdulrahman Ghareeb up with a great pass during the game. Ghareeb, however, tried to round the goalkeeper instead of taking a first-time shot and missed the opportunity as a result.

While Rudi Garcia's team took 18 shots and had 59 percent possession of the ball, they failed to find the back of the net.

Al-Ittihad are currently leading 2-1 in their Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Wehda, and if they can secure a victory, they'll open up a three-point gap over Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Al-Nassr's draw against Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League:

ciro 2♋️ @laquiica69 Al Nassr quel football de criminel, pk Ronaldo pourquoi ? Al Nassr quel football de criminel, pk Ronaldo pourquoi ?

J.O.K.E.RRR @j_o_k_e_RW @CFC_Janty When Ronaldo scores same u will be tweeting 38 year old carrying Al nassr and when Ronaldo make an disasterclass same u is now blaming his teammates 🤡....average Ronaldo fan @CFC_Janty When Ronaldo scores same u will be tweeting 38 year old carrying Al nassr and when Ronaldo make an disasterclass same u is now blaming his teammates 🤡....average Ronaldo fan😭

The Baker ⚡🍴 @X_Thebaker All the Saudi Arabian teams did over, Al Nassr decided to be unfortunate 🤦🏾‍♂️



It’s always the least expected, what’s Ronaldo playing sef All the Saudi Arabian teams did over, Al Nassr decided to be unfortunate 🤦🏾‍♂️It’s always the least expected, what’s Ronaldo playing sef https://t.co/vBKwDsJ921

Janty @CFC_Janty Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi League:



- 10 games

- 11 goals

- 2 assists.



Not our night tonight but we’re still going strong and go again next week ! Al Nassr team overall needs to improve Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi League:- 10 games- 11 goals- 2 assists.Not our night tonight but we’re still going strong and go again next week ! Al Nassr team overall needs to improve https://t.co/o0wLLdjVDe

Devrachit kaushik @DevrachitK AL NASSR IS ALL RONALDO AND TALISCA , All other players are literally farmers. AL NASSR IS ALL RONALDO AND TALISCA , All other players are literally farmers.

Oliver Sebatane @OliverBaus Come on, Al Nassr. All I need is a win. Please, Ronaldo and Co. do it for me. Come on, Al Nassr. All I need is a win. Please, Ronaldo and Co. do it for me.

Messi is the 🐐 🇦🇷 @Messinomics Why are Ronaldo fans so quiet today, isn't Al Nassr playing? Why are Ronaldo fans so quiet today, isn't Al Nassr playing?

Rish @RishabhAsthana7 Al Nassr is exactly treating Ronaldo like Manchester United players, clear open runs by Ronaldo and they don't have the balls to pass him Al Nassr is exactly treating Ronaldo like Manchester United players, clear open runs by Ronaldo and they don't have the balls to pass him

AiScore @aiscoreofficial FT: Al Fahya 0-0 Al Nassr fc



Cristiano Ronaldo's side drop TWO points in the title race 🤭 FT: Al Fahya 0-0 Al Nassr fc Cristiano Ronaldo's side drop TWO points in the title race 🤭 https://t.co/KrQNveJ432

Kyle Bonn @the_bonnfire



He's been flagged for offside like 4 times, and every time he's multiple steps off. Decent hold-up play but very little else. I'm watching Al Nassr play at the moment, as I'm covering it live for @sn_footballclub , and Cristiano Ronaldo has been downright putrid.He's been flagged for offside like 4 times, and every time he's multiple steps off. Decent hold-up play but very little else. I'm watching Al Nassr play at the moment, as I'm covering it live for @sn_footballclub, and Cristiano Ronaldo has been downright putrid.He's been flagged for offside like 4 times, and every time he's multiple steps off. Decent hold-up play but very little else.

Kobby 🇦🇷 @Peekay_Codes A quick reminder that Al Nassr were league leaders when Cristiano Ronaldo joined. A quick reminder that Al Nassr were league leaders when Cristiano Ronaldo joined. https://t.co/X0QJnTe8my

Glory man u @Glorymanu21 @TimelineCR7 Tallisca hates ronaldo bro he could have made passes to him to score but always passes back or go self and loses the ball @TimelineCR7 Tallisca hates ronaldo bro he could have made passes to him to score but always passes back or go self and loses the ball

Nolo @NoloFCB Al Nassr were leading the league before Ronaldo arrived. Then they lost the Supercup and now they are second.



He's ruining Al Nassr same way he ruined Juventus and Man United but the media won't talk about it. Al Nassr were leading the league before Ronaldo arrived. Then they lost the Supercup and now they are second.He's ruining Al Nassr same way he ruined Juventus and Man United but the media won't talk about it. https://t.co/hXClonLHcp

Invictos @InvictosSomos ¡¡AL NASSR SE DEJÓ PUNTOS!! El equipo de Rudi García NO pudo ganar en su visita al Al Feiha. No fue la noche de Cristiano Ronaldo, quien salió muy molesto de la cancha. Gol anulado a Talisca. Ahora mismo, están A 3 PUNTOS del Al Ittihad. Todavía quedan 7 jornadas por disputarse. ¡¡AL NASSR SE DEJÓ PUNTOS!! El equipo de Rudi García NO pudo ganar en su visita al Al Feiha. No fue la noche de Cristiano Ronaldo, quien salió muy molesto de la cancha. Gol anulado a Talisca. Ahora mismo, están A 3 PUNTOS del Al Ittihad. Todavía quedan 7 jornadas por disputarse. https://t.co/wF6WpKxWKb

Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball Frustrating night for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr, points dropped away at struggling Al Feiha. Al-Ittihad 2-0 ahead at half-time away at Al-Wehda but can’t see them giving it away look set to extend their lead at the top of the table by three points. Frustrating night for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr, points dropped away at struggling Al Feiha. Al-Ittihad 2-0 ahead at half-time away at Al-Wehda but can’t see them giving it away look set to extend their lead at the top of the table by three points.

Won Chan Lee @LIONBUSlNESS

0 Assists

0 Dribbles

0 Key Passes

0 Crosses

0 Long Balls

0 Ground Duels Won

0 Aerial Duals Won

0 Interceptions

0 Tackles

4 Offsides

12 Dispossessions



This isn’t fake. Check SofaScore.



Seriously, what does Cristiano Ronaldo add to my Al Nassr? What a performance @TimelineCR7 0 Goals0 Assists0 Dribbles0 Key Passes0 Crosses0 Long Balls0 Ground Duels Won0 Aerial Duals Won0 Interceptions0 Tackles4 Offsides12 DispossessionsThis isn’t fake. Check SofaScore.Seriously, what does Cristiano Ronaldo add to my Al Nassr? What a performance @TimelineCR7 0 Goals0 Assists0 Dribbles0 Key Passes0 Crosses0 Long Balls0 Ground Duels Won0 Aerial Duals Won0 Interceptions0 Tackles4 Offsides12 DispossessionsThis isn’t fake. Check SofaScore.Seriously, what does Cristiano Ronaldo add to my Al Nassr? What a performance 😡😡😡

Juninho urged Lionel Messi not to reignite his rivalry with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Recent reports stated that Al-Nassr's city rivals, Al-Hilal have launched a €400 million per year contract offer for Lionel Messi. The Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and is yet to sign an extension.

While Messi has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, an offer from Saudi Arabia is on the table as well. Messi's potential move to the Middle East would see him reignite his rivalry with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Brazilian midfielder Juninho, however, thinks that making a return to Barca is a better option for Messi than reigniting his rivalry with Ronaldo. He said:

"If he returns to Barca with his heart, another speech, and a contract (taking into account) the conditions of Barca today, it can be a good choice. It's better than going to a derby against Cristiano Ronaldo, with all due respect to the Saudi League."

Ronaldo's arrival has given the Saudi Pro League great exposure and fans across the globe now keely follow the competition. The league will be able to attract even more eyeballs if they can secure the signature of Lionel Messi.

