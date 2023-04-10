"Talisca hates Ronaldo" "Another disaster class" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints in Al-Nassr's 0-0 draw against Al Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were held to a goalless draw by Al Feiha in their SPL clash on Sunday, April 9. Fans on Twitter reacted as Ronaldo's team dropped two crucial points in the title race against Al-Ittihad.
Ronaldo set Abdulrahman Ghareeb up with a great pass during the game. Ghareeb, however, tried to round the goalkeeper instead of taking a first-time shot and missed the opportunity as a result.
While Rudi Garcia's team took 18 shots and had 59 percent possession of the ball, they failed to find the back of the net.
Al-Ittihad are currently leading 2-1 in their Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Wehda, and if they can secure a victory, they'll open up a three-point gap over Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.
Juninho urged Lionel Messi not to reignite his rivalry with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo
Recent reports stated that Al-Nassr's city rivals, Al-Hilal have launched a €400 million per year contract offer for Lionel Messi. The Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and is yet to sign an extension.
While Messi has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, an offer from Saudi Arabia is on the table as well. Messi's potential move to the Middle East would see him reignite his rivalry with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
Former Brazilian midfielder Juninho, however, thinks that making a return to Barca is a better option for Messi than reigniting his rivalry with Ronaldo. He said:
"If he returns to Barca with his heart, another speech, and a contract (taking into account) the conditions of Barca today, it can be a good choice. It's better than going to a derby against Cristiano Ronaldo, with all due respect to the Saudi League."
Ronaldo's arrival has given the Saudi Pro League great exposure and fans across the globe now keely follow the competition. The league will be able to attract even more eyeballs if they can secure the signature of Lionel Messi.