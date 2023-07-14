"Talisca > Ronaldo," "He's better than Messi" - Twitter reacts as Al-Nassr defeat Farense 5-1 in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr managed a 5-1 win against FC Farense in their second pre-season game even without Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the team. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the action unfold.

Ronaldo, alongside new signing Marcelo Brozovic sat out the clash against Farense. That, however, didn't prove to be an issue.

Anderson Talisca opened the scoring for Al-Alamy in the fourth minute of the match. Farense, however, restored parity three minutes later through Marcos Matias' goal.

Talisca was on the scoresheet once again in the 24th minute of the match. The Brazilian scored a spectacular free kick to make it 2-1. Khalid Al-Ghanam added to Luis Castro's team's lead in the 74th minute.

Al-Alamy bagged two more late goals, scoring in additional time twice to cap off a 5-1 win. It was a stunning display from the Saudi Pro League club as they look good in their preparations before the start of the new season.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the game, with one writing:

"Talisca > Ronaldo"

Another fan wrote:

"He’s (Talisca) so good. He’s better than Messi."

Al-Nassr will next play Celta Vigo as their preparation for the forthcoming season continues. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be a part of the team for the game.

However, they got past Farense with flying colors, despite the 38-year-old not playing. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after the game:

LoneWolf @_Lone_Wolff_k @AlNassrFC_EN They just needed a gud coach... And now they have Castro... Al Nassr will play great under new coach

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN

Talisca’s having fun 🤩 Amazing free kickTalisca’s having fun 🤩

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN Ronaldo & Brozović support their teammates 🤩

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Al-Nassr's transfer policy

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far played 19 matches for Al-Nassr, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists. The Portuguese superstar, however, went trophyless in his first half-season in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Alamy are keen on reinforcing their ranks ahead of the upcoming season. They are looking to make new additions. While the club have already signed Marcelo Brozovic, more arrivals are expected.

Ronaldo said after the clash against Farense (via Cabine Desportiva):

"We're going to reinforce ourselves, but we still don't have a specific player."

When asked whether the team would sign Otavio or Isco, the 38-year-old said:

"Nothing has been finalized yet."

Al-Alamy finished second in the Saudi Pro League in 2022-23. They have brought in Luis Castro at the helm for the 2023-24 campaign. Fans will keep a keen eye on which players the Riyadh-based team sign before the start of the next season.