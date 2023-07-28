"Talisca should be shipped to the Shanghai Sharks"- Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr draw against Al-Shabab in King's Cup fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were held to a goalless draw against Al-Shabab in their first game of the season. The game was played in the Arab Cup of Champions, and Twitter fans reacted to the result.

Ronaldo came on right after the hour mark with the score at a goalless stalemate. Right after coming on, the Portugal captain brought some much-needed life to the team's attack.

His effort from right outside the box was brilliantly saved by the Al-Shabab keeper. While Ronaldo found the back of the net with an acrobatic effort, his goal was ruled out for offside, which some fans are doubtful about.

Apart from that, the Portuguese's free-kick in the dying minutes was a whisker away from the post after taking a wicked deflection.

While it was a lively performance from the 38-year-old, his team failed to impress fans, with one writing on Twitter:

"The Al Nassr keeper sucks and Talisca should be shipped to the Shanghai Sharks imo."

Al-Alamy will return to action when they take on Monastir in their next Arab Cup of Champions clash. Whether Cristiano Ronaldo starts that game or not remains to be seen.

Choco @chocoosmooth @TimelineCR7 They were passing the ball in the back just wasting time…. Al Nassr need new defenders and some quality wingers. Ronaldo looked good for the small minutes he played. In sha Allah the goals will come blasting through very soon.

Ronaldo @crMadrid12 @TimelineCR7 This team🤡🤡🤡

Very funny to watch

Gonçalo 🇵🇹🇺🇸 @GoncaloCFRM @TimelineCR7 The Al Nassr keeper sucks and Talisca should be shipped to the Shanghai Sharks imo

J @J82lo1 @TimelineCR7 Fofana and telles played terrible , talisca don’t know his position it’s a mess out there

jeff🤝🇵🇹 @Teesharp1 @CristianoXtra_ It would count if it was pessi. I know right

G_Timothy @GT_Ncube @laligafrauds What Happened To The New Rule?

Salah_sxzn @salah_sxzn @laligafrauds Pessi paying saudi officials already

OSCAR07 @10_OSCAR_07 @TimelineCR7 Goalkeeper whenever they face Ronaldo... I am prime Buffon

RV @rovigo__ @CristianoXtra_ Why are the stadiums so empty? What's happening in that country

Ojimah @_ojimah @AlNassrFC_EN @AlNassrFC Starting the match without Ronaldo was the first mistake

KingSteve @NotKingSteve @AlNassrFC_EN @AlNassrFC Start ronaldo next time please

GH MAN🇬🇭 @Abubaka70378990 @AlNassrFC_EN Talisca shouldn't have been on the same time with the greatest.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in talks with PSG defender Marquinhos- reports

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Al-Nassr are looking to make a massive defensive swoop as they are keen on bringing Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos into the summer transfer market.

Galetti reported that the Brazilian has already given the Saudi Pro League club the green light to hold talks.

The journalist reported on Twitter:

"#Marquinhos gave his approval to start talks with the club - #AlNassr - that days ago approached his entourage, as revealed. An official bid was sent to the player and to #PSG. The former #ASRoma defender is not the only CB in talks with Al Nassr."

Apart from Marquinhos, Al-Alamy are also in talks with Ko Itakura of Borussia Monchengladbach.

Al-Alamy have already signed Seko Fofana, Alex Telles, and Marcelo Brozovic. Sadio Mane's arrival is also imminent, as Cristiano Ronaldo is set to get a superstar partner in attack.