“Talk is cheap” - Real Madrid superstar appears to aim dig at Lamine Yamal on Instagram after 2-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has appeared to aim a subtle dig at Barcelona counterpart Lamine Yamal after Sunday's El Clasico. Los Blancos claimed a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu to pick up their first victory over their rivals in five outings. England international Bellingham enjoyed a fine game, as did many of his Real Madrid teammates in front of their fans. Following the keenly-contested encounter, the 22-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate the win, in which he registered a goal and an assist. He posted photos from the game and appeared to send a message to Lamine Yamal with his caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Talk is cheap. HALA MADRID SIEMPRE!!!🤍&quot;, he wrote.Yamal's pre-match comments set the tone the atmosphere in arguably the world's biggest biggest derby, firing up Real Madrid's stars. Speaking on Twitch, the 18-year-old accused Los Blancos of 'stealing', implying that they are recipients of refereeing favours in games.Bellingham opened his account for the season against Juventus last week and quickly followed it up with a fine showing in El Clasico. He set up Kylian Mbappe to open the scoring midway through the first half before getting on the scoresheet himself later in the half. Xabi Alonso's side went five points clear at the summit of the Spanish top-flight following the win, boosting their hopes of reclaiming the league title. They have now won five games in a row, last losing to Atletico Madrid back in September. Real Madrid overpower Barcelona in first Clasico of 2025-26Real Madrid drew first blood on this season's rivalry with Barcelona by claiming a comfortable 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu. Xabi Alonso led his side to victory in his first Clasico as a manager following four successive defeats in the 2024-25 season. Hansi Flick's side arrived at the Bernabeu with several key players injured and were saved by the offside flag inside 12 minutes of the game. There was to be no such respite in the 22nd minute as Jude Bellingham set up Kylian Mbappe to score his 11th LaLiga goal of the 2025-26 season.Barcelona put up a fight and drew level in the 38th minute when Marcus Rashford set up Fermin Lopez to score his fourth goal in two games. The parity lasted just five minutes as Bellingham put his side ahead from close range, tapping home a knockdown from Eder Militao.Mbappe saw a penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny at the start of the second half as Los Blancos continued to press forward. Barcelona were dealt a final blow when Pedri was shown a red card for a second booking in the closing stages, sealing their fate in the encounter.