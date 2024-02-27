“Talk about nonsense” - Rio Ferdinand slammed for ‘clickbait’ theory on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta by renowned pundit

Jeff Stelling has slammed Rio Ferdinand for his claims about Mikel Arteta jumping from Arsenal to Manchester United. He added that it was just clickbait from the Red Devils legend and wanted the former defender to know that not everyone is gullible.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Stelling stated that Ferdinand was just looking to get more views on his YouTube channel when he made the claims about Arteta. He said:

"There is another Arsenal story today as well, by the way. Rio Ferdinand has been quoted as saying Mikel Arteta would 100% go to Old Trafford to become Manchester United boss if he was offered. Now, Rio was speaking, surprise surprise, on his YouTube channel. I think it's known as clickbait, Rio. We are not all as daft as we look, pal."

Ally McCoist was quick to respond with:

"That's my mate you are talking about. There is no way he would do that, Jeff."

But Stelling was unhappy with the comments and added:

"Oh my goodness me, talk about nonsense. We are gullible, but we are not that gullible."

Arteta is reportedly in contract talks with Arsenal, while reports in SPORT suggest he could be on Barcelona's list as they hunt for Xavi's replacement.

What did Rio Ferdinand say about Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester United?

Rio Ferdinand claimed on his YouTube channel that Mikel Arteta would jump at the chance of managing Manchester United. He believes that the Arsenal manager would keep his emotions aside and make the move if he got the call from the Red Devils.

He said:

"Arteta would leave Arsenal to come to Man United, 100 per cent. No-one is saying it's happening, but if Man United, in their wildest dreams, said 'do you know what, Erik ten Hag, thank you', or Erik ten Hag has been poached by Bayern Munich and he goes there, and Man United say 'right, top of our list, Mikel Arteta', Arteta is going in [to Arsenal] and saying 'listen lads, it's been emotional, but I've got to move and got to go'."

Reports suggest Sir Jim Ratcliffe is open to changing the manager at Manchester United this summer after his INEOS takeover was confirmed.