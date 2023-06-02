"Talks are advancing" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Real Madrid's pursuit of Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly heading into the final minutes of negotiations for the signing of football sensation, Jude Bellingham.

Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano disclosed this news, illuminating the deal's details while spectators wait in anticipation for the final whistle. In his tweet, Romano stated that the transfer value for Bellingham is a staggering €100 million. The figure only hints at the star midfielder's perceived value in the football world.

In addition to this base sum, variable amounts are yet to be settled upon. It's these fluid variables that could be the principal hurdles in negotiations.

The mutual agreement among the parties involved appears just around the corner. Consequently, fans could find Bellingham donning Real Madrid's iconic white jersey as early as next week.

Romano also revealed that Bellingham's stay at Santiago Bernabeu will extend over six seasons, stretching until 2029. It presents the tantalizing prospect of the young English midfielder becoming a permanent fixture in the ranks of Los Blancos.

Such an ambitious transfer didn't suddenly manifest out of thin air. Back in April, both Real Madrid and Bellingham were already in the midst of discussing the terms of this prospective union. The next few days promise to yield a definitive conclusion to this high-stakes match in the transfer market.

Bellingham, 19, has established himself as one of the most impressive young midfielders across the globe in recent times. He has made 132 senior appearances for Dortmund, contributing 24 goals and 25 assists and also earned 24 England caps.

Real Madrid set their sights on potential Karim Benzema successor

With the exit of legendary striker Karim Benzema from Real Madrid looking more certain than ever, the football titans have reportedly pinpointed their next offensive prodigy. The Santiago Bernabeu is bracing itself to bid adieu to its much-loved icon, who appears ready to switch his allegiances to Al-Ittihad (via Santi Aouna).

The Lyon-born Benzema was initially forecasted to renew his Madridista bond with a one-year extension. But recent rumors have painted a different picture altogether. Now, the striker's future is seemingly rooted in the Arabian Peninsula.

To that end, The Athletic (via SNL24) has reported that the Spanish giants have laid their eyes on Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez. The young Argentine has rapidly climbed the football echelons. Real Madrid now appear keen to harness his prowess and fill the potential void left by their departing captain.

Martinez, 25, has contributed 28 goals and 11 assists in 53 games across competitions for Inter Milan this season. Overall, he has scored 102 goals in 236 games for the Italian club.

With the opening of the transfer window just around the corner, the suspense surrounding Benzema's potential successor continues to mount at the Bernabeu.

