'Talks ongoing'-Fabrizio Romano believes Premier League club is 'pushing' to sign Manchester United's Donny van de Beek on loan

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek during the ongoing transfer window. The Dutch midfielder has grown frustrated with the lack of playing time he has received at Old Trafford this season and is believed to be keen to leave the club.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace have begun negotiations with United over the possibility of signing Donny van de Beek on loan for the rest of the season.

The clubs are reportedly discussing salary coverage and a loan fee. The option to sign Van de Beek permanently at the end of his loan spell will not be included in the contract.

Donny van de Beek joined the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth £34 million. The 24-year-old joined a United side that already possessed a wealth of midfielders within their squad and therefore had to make do with a bit-part role.

He made just 19 Premier League appearances for the club, most of which were as a second-half substitute, during his debut season at Old Trafford. Van de Beek was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United last summer. However, former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer convinced him to stay at the club and fight for his place in the starting line-up.

Donny van de Beek has, however, been unable to turnaround his fortunes in Manchester. He has made just eight Premier League appearances for the club this season. The Dutchman is currently behind the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Fred, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace are reportedly willing to offer Van de Beek the opportunity to leave Manchester United and rejuvenate his career. The Eagles are keen to sign Van de Beek on loan until the end of the season to boost their chances of finishing in the top half of the Premier League table this season.

Manchester United will need to sign replacements for Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard if they leave

Donny van de Beek has attracted interest from Crystal Palace. Jesse Lingard, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports. The duo have become outcasts at Old Trafford and are therefore likely to leave the club during the ongoing transfer window if they receive enticing offers.

Despite their lack of involvement this season, Lingard and van de Beek have added depth to Manchester United's midfield this season. The club will therefore need to sign replacements for the pair if they leave in January.

According to the Sun, United boss Ralf Rangnick is keen to sign RB Leipzig youngster Amadou Haidara. The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

