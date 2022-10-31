"Talks are progressing in a tight manner" - Journalist reveals Jude Bellingham's transfer preference amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid

Liverpool have an advantage over Real Madrid in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next year, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Bellingham has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe during his time at Dortmund. He has made 109 appearances across all competitions for the German club, contributing towards 39 goals in the process.

The midfielder's performances for Dortmund have seen him attract interest from top clubs across Europe, including Liverpool and Real Madrid. The Bundesliga club are widely expected to cash in on him next year.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jude Bellingham is running the Bundesliga at just 19 years old Jude Bellingham is running the Bundesliga at just 19 years old ✨ https://t.co/IUMNt5vqs5

Los Blancos are among the clubs determined to acquire the England international's services. Galetti has now revealed that talks are progressing between the two parties.

The journalist also disclosed that club president Florentino Perez is prepared to do everything at his disposal to sign Bellingham. Galetti wrote in his Tribal Football column:

"Talks are progressing in a tight manner between Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham. The Spanish club would do everything to buy the Borussia Dortmund midfielder and even Florentino Perez - as previously done with Kylian Mbappe - is ready to take the field if necessary to ensure the success of the deal."

Carlo Ancelotti's side reportedly intend to replace Luka Modric with Bellingham. However, they need to be wary of the threat posed by Liverpool in the race to sign him, according to Galetti. He added:

"The good relationship between Blancos and BVB could facilitate the negotiation, but Real Madrid must pay attention to Liverpool, which have long been on the trail of the English midfielder."

Galetti went on to disclose that Bellingham prefers a return to England over a move to La Liga as things stand, thus handing the Reds an advantage. He wrote:

"Jude, at the moment, seems to prefer Premier League to La Liga, and this is the main barrier to be overcome: the midfielder's contract expires in 2025 and finding an agreement with the agent on personal terms (currently his salary is around €1.6 million euros) does not seem to be an issue."

"But the will to come back home, to his own England, may be stronger than any tempting contract and cause some headaches for Florentino."

How has Liverpool and Real Madrid target Bellingham fared this term?

Bellingham has played 19 matches in all competitions for Dortmund so far this campaign. He found the back of the net nine times and provided two assists for his teammates in those matches.

The 19-year-old has also impressed for the England national team despite his tender age. He has 17 caps for the Three Lions under his belt and is expected to be in their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

