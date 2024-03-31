"Talks more than he scores" - Luke Littler takes cheeky jibe at Neal Maupay after the latter aimed dig at Manchester United star

Professional darts player Luke Littler took to Instagram to take a shot at Brentford striker Neal Maupay after Manchester United's 1-1 draw with the Bees on Saturday, March 30.

This comes after Maupay had mocked United midfielder Scott McTominay after the game. Via a post on Twitter, the Frenchman posted a picture of him and the Scotland international in a tussle with the caption:

"This fan was desperate for my shirt [laughing emoji]."

Littler, who is an ardent Manchester United fan, responded with a comment on Instagram, saying:

"Talks more than he scores."

Maupay has gained a reputation for being one of the more provocative players in the Premier League. He has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring eight goals.

The Red Devils were second best for most of the fixture against the London side but managed to secure a point. The Bees hit the woodwork four times, but Mason Mount provided the lead for the visitors in the 96th minute, with his first goal for the club. However, Brentford recovered quickly, equalising just three minutes later through Kristoffer Ajer as the game ended 1-1.

Peter Schmeichel criticises Manchester United star's performance in 1-1 draw

Wan-Bissaka was overall unimpressive in the clash.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel hit out at defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka for an apparent lack of focus that led to Brentford's equaliser. The Danish legend suggested that the right-back's lapse of concentration did not meet the club's standards.

Speaking after the game, he said (via Daily Mail):

"Ivan Toney would have been offside had he followed the back-four line up and then that goal wouldn't have happened. Look at him [Wan-Bissaka] coming out! Look at it!"

"That's not Manchester United, that's not pride, that's not high standards. That's not focussing on what your job is. He has cost – not to blame him for this – but in that moment, because of what he did, or didn't do, a simple thing like concentrating, they equalised."

The incident in question occurred late in stoppage time just after the Red Devils had taken the lead. Wan-Bissaka was slow to react to a Brentford attack and ended up playing Ivan Toney onside, whose cross found Kristoffer Ajer for the equaliser.

The result further dwindles Manchester United's faint hopes of finishing in the top four. They are currently sixth, 11 points behind Aston Villa in fourth place but have a game in hand over the Birmingham side.