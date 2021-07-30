Talleres de Córdoba vs Boca Juniors prediction, prview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2021 

Talleres de Cordoba will welcome Boca Juniors to the Estadio Francisco Cabases on Sunday, with three points on the line in the Argentine Primera Division.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to city rivals Central Cordoba. Milton Gimenez scored the match-winner in injury time after Juan Komar's own goal had put the home side ahead in the first half.

Boca Juniors suffered a 2-0 defeat to San Lorenzo on home turf on Wednesday. Gino Peruzzi and Nestor Ortigoza scored in each half to give the visitors all three points.

That defeat left Las Azul y Oro in 23rd spot, with just two points picked up from three games so far. Talleres Cordoba are one point better off in the 18th spot.

Talleres de Córdoba vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head

Boca Juniors have seven wins from their last 15 games against Talleres. Three matches ended in a draw, while Cordoba have five wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in March when goals from Carlos Auzqui and Diego Valoyes helped Talleres Cordoba pick up a surprise 2-1 victory away from home.

The visitors are yet to register their first win of the new campaign, drawing two and losing one of their three league games. Talleres have won one and lost two games this season.

Talleres de Cordoba form guide (Primera Division): L-W-L

Boca Juniors form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-D

Talleres de Córdoba vs Boca Juniors Team News

Talleres de Cordoba

Renzo Paparelli (ACL) and Piero Hincapie have both been sidelined by injuries, while Joaquin Blazquez was part of the Argentina squad that disputed the Olympics.

Injuries: Renzo Paparelli, Piero Hincapie

Suspension: None

Boca Juniors

Ezequiel Almiron (hamstring), Agustin Almendra (ankle) and Eduardo Salvio (ACL) are all unavailable for selection. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Boca Juniors were forced to dispute their last two league games with their youth squad. Their entire first team was mandated to go into quarantine following their Copa Libertadores defeat to Atletico MG in Brazil.

The seven-day mandatory quarantine for the first team has been observed, and Miguel Ángel Russo should have the complement of his full squad for the trip to Cordoba.

Injuries: Ezequiel Almiron, Agustin Almendra, Eduardo Salvio

Suspension: none

Talleres de Córdoba vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

Talleres de Cordoba Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guido Herrera (GK); Enzo Diaz, Rafael Perez, Juan Komer, Nahuel Tenaglia; Federico Navarro, Francis Mac Allister; Garcia Cardozo, Carlos Auzqui, Matias Sosa; Meteo Retegui

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-5-1): Agustin Rossi (GK); Agustin Sandes, Marcos Rojo, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcelo Weigandt; Esteban Rolon, Sebastian Cano, Cristian Medina, Diego Gonzalez, Cristian Pavon; Norberto Briasco

Talleres de Córdoba vs Boca Juniors Prediction

The expected return of Boca Juniors' first team to league action should swing the pendulum back in favor of the capital side.

The defending champions will still be reeling from their controversial elimination on the continent and this could spur them on to achieve victory domestically. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Boca Juniors.

Prediction: Talleres de Cordoba 0-2 Boca Juniors

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Shardul Sant