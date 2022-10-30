"Targeted every single game" Absolutely 0 protection from officials" - Arsenal fans lose their minds as key player is forced off with an injury against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal fans are concerned as winger Bukayo Saka had to leave the pitch due to an injury against Nottingham Forest today (October 30).

The forward has played every match in every competition for Mikel Arteta this season, securing five goals and four assists for the Gunners.

Arsenal fans were not pleased with how Saka was forced off due to a tackle from Renan Lodi in their Premier League clash at the Emirates. They took to Twitter to express their anger.

The Forest defender did not receive a yellow card for his troubles, even though Saka eventually had to leave the pitch in the 27th minute. He was replaced by Reiss Nelson.

Here is a selection of tweets from the unhappy Gooners:

Jason Soutar @jbsoutar A Bukayo Saka injury was inevitable with how he is constantly battered by defenders. A Bukayo Saka injury was inevitable with how he is constantly battered by defenders.

🇨🇿 @STU1VENBERG That’s what happens when the refs let Saka be fouled again and again every single week without consequence That’s what happens when the refs let Saka be fouled again and again every single week without consequence

Paddy @PaddyArsenal Long time coming. Saka gets kicked multiple times every game and gets no protection from the referees. Long time coming. Saka gets kicked multiple times every game and gets no protection from the referees.

Zito @_Zeets They injured Saka? Jealousy is a weak emotion, I hope these defenders eventually overcome that. They injured Saka? Jealousy is a weak emotion, I hope these defenders eventually overcome that.

zak🪡 @ZakKnowsBall These thugs kicking the shit out of Saka every week, the culture in this country that this is okay is disgusting These thugs kicking the shit out of Saka every week, the culture in this country that this is okay is disgusting

The England international is only the latest Arsenal player to be hampered by injury. The likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny have also been out of contention due to long-term injuries.

After going down from the tackle from Lodi, Saka notably continued playing, while being assessed by Arsenal doctor Gary O'Driscoll. However, the 21-year-old had clearly picked up a knock and could not continue, even after receiving treatment on the pitch.

He was eventually replaced by Nelson and had to leave the pitch. This will certainly be a cause for concern for the Gunners, who may not see the forward face off against Chelsea in their London derby in the next gameweek.

England fans will also have reason to be concerned, as they will be hoping that the ace can stay fit ahead of the looming FIFA World Cup.

A brilliant first-half has put Arsenal ahead of Nottingham Forest

The Gunners finished the first-half with a remarkable 72% of possession, as they dominated their opponents and controlled the proceedings from the get-go. Five minutes into the game, Saka laid on a pinpoint cross into the box for Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian finished it off with a powerful header into the near post.

With the match still in its infancy, it seemed highly likely that Arsenal would go on to double the scoring before the half-time break. However, the visitors provided improved defensive efforts, pushing back the threatening hosts. There were some chances for the Gunners to get ahead, with the Premier League title contenders notably missing a number of chances.

They will hope to continue their dominating performance and secure a win over Nottingham Forest this gameweek. With a win, they can return to the top of the Premier League table.

Poll : 0 votes