“Tata should be fired”, “Goalkeeper next week?” - Fans lose their mind as Inter Miami star plays in different position in Lionel Messi’s absence

With Lionel Messi missing in action, Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino has named a strong XI for their MLS clash against NY Red Bulls on March 24. The Herons will look to pick up their fourth league win of the season against their fellow Eastern Conference side to extend their lead atop the standings.

Talismanic forward Messi was missing in action for their last game, a comfortable 3-1 win over DC United away, due to injury. Martino's side had no problems dispatching their opponents, and are favourites to pick up all three points once more.

Martino has named his strongest available squad, with newly acquired midfielder Yannick Bright finding a place on the bench. With a number of players away on international duty, the manager was forced into a few changes.

Argentine midfielder Federico Redondo is with his country's U-23 squad as they prepare for the Olympics, while goalkeeper Drake Callender is with the USMNT. The manager played a front two of Luis Suarez and Leo Campana, both of whom scored against DC United.

Martino opted to play versatile forward Robert Taylor at right wing-back, an unfamiliar position he has not played in since last year. The Finnish footballer has impressed this season with two league goals, and his position was surprising to the fans, who reacted on X.

One fan wrote:

"@Robtaylorburner goalkeeper next week?"

"Taylor RB 😭 Tata should be fired"

See more reactions from X below;

Inter Miami have shown that they can cope without talismanic captain Lionel Messi in their win over DC United. The team will bank on the experience of Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Suarez in their starting XI against NY Red Bulls.

Inter Miami promote academy star as Lionel Messi replacement

Inter Miami have promoted Brazilian youngster Leonardo Afonso to the senior team to provide cover in Lionel Messi's absence through injury. The 22-year-old forward was named on the bench for the side as they take on New York Red Bulls in the MLS.

Afonso began the season in impressive form, scoring a brace for Inter Miami II in his only appearance for them. This performance, coupled with his showings in training, prompted manager Martino to include him in the senior squad for the first time.

Inter Miami start with Suarez and Campana, who combined to devastating effect against DC United, in the attack.

The Herons currently lead the Eastern Conference table, sitting level on points with Columbus Crew, who have a game in hand.