Tata Martino addresses talk of resting Lionel Messi as he drops huge update ahead of US Open Cup semi-final against FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino will not rest Lionel Messi for the US Open Cup semi-final against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday. He stressed that the Argentine played every game in the Leagues Cup win but added that they were looking to win another trophy, so they will need the forward on the pitch.

Messi scored 10 goals in seven Leagues Cup matches to help Inter Miami win their first silverware. He picked up the Player of the Tournament award and also the top scorer trophy in his first tournament with the MLS side.

Speaking to the media ahead of a training session, Martino said that he was going to leave the decision of resting to Messi. But the manager wants the Argentine on the pitch on Wednesday for the semi-final. He said:

"Leo Messi played all the games and maybe at some point he wants to rest, obviously that won't be on Wednesday. He is going to play and start. Until he tells me nothing, he's going to play. He wants to be in everyone and accompany."

Inter Miami owner, Jorge Mas, has already claimed that the Argentine is thinking about the US Open Cup semi-final. Shortly after the Leagues Cup win, he said (via GOAL):

"Lionel (Messi) is already focused on Wednesday's US Open Cup semi final. He's a competitive beast."

Lionel Messi's MLS debut is expected to be on Saturday when Inter Miami travel to face New York Red Bulls.

Why Lionel Messi picked Inter Miami this summer

Lionel Messi spoke to the media last week and revealed that he was not interested in moving to PSG in 2021. He added that it was a decision forced on him because his plan until the end was to remain at Barcelona.

The Argentine has now openly admitted that it was his decision to join Inter Miami. He added that his family was with him on the plans and said:

"I chose to come here. I wanted to come here. And it's a decision we made with time. It wasn't something we decided one day to the next. We are where we want to be. It's a decision we made. That makes everything much easier and simpler."

He added:

"When I went to Paris, it wasn't something I wanted. I didn't want to leave Barcelona. In some ways, it was one day to the next. I had to adapt to somewhere completely different from where I lived all my life. But that's totally different from my experience here."

Should Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati in the semi-final on Wednesday, Lionel Messi's side will face Houston Dynamo or Real Salt Lake in the final at the end of September.