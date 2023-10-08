Tata Martino breaks silence on claims that Lionel Messi could join Barcelona on loan from Inter Miami 

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino was quick to refute claims that Lionel Messi could make a sensational return to Barcelona on loan in January.

This came after Miami's 1-0 loss to Cincinnati in the MLS earlier today, quashing their hopes of playoff contention.

Tata Martino addressed the press following his team's home defeat against Cincinnati. When asked about Lionel Messi's possible return to Barcelona, he said:

"Is he going for fun? Maybe he's going to visit Barcelona.

"Other than that, I don't know anything else about it."

The MLS won't resume until February once the remaining matches in October are played, which could have opened the door for a possible return for Messi. However, given by his manager's quick response to deny the claims, it seems the Argentine forward is staying put.

Lionel Messi has bagged 11 goals and provided five assists in 12 appearances for Inter Miami across competitions since he joined. The club had won eight games while Messi was playing. Miami have now failed to win a single game from their last five outings.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has included Lionel Messi in his squad to face Peru and Paraguay later this month. Having only made his return in today's defeat in a cameo, it remains to be seen to what extent Messi will feature for his nation.

Lionel Messi returns to action following injury layoff

Messi was out for a couple of weeks having suffered an injury during Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Toronto in September. He had pulled up with discomfort in the warm up and started the game, but was subbed off after just 37 minutes of play.

However, Messi returned to action in Miami's 1-0 defeat against Cincinnati as he replaced defender Tomas Aviles in an attacking change by Tata Martino.

The scores were still level when the Argentine entered the field of play but he could not alter the scoreline in his team's favor as he fired all three of his shots off-target.

Cincinnati grabbed the win late in the game after Alvaro Barreal scored in the 78th minute to put an end to Inter Miami's hopes of making the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Miami still have to play two games against Charlotte later this month but they are mere formalities after their mathematical elimination.