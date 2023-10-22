Tata Martino claims he would have joined Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 'with his eyes closed' despite poor end to the regular season

Despite their early exit from playoff contention, Tata Martino's commitment to Lionel Messi and the Inter Miami project hasn't wavered. The Argentine coach claimed he would sign on for the Floridian club "with his eyes closed" all over again, regardless of the 2023 season's underwhelming end.

Inter Miami faltered at the eleventh hour, stumbling with a series of lackluster performances that culminated in a 1-0 away defeat against Charlotte FC. That loss slammed the final door shut on their playoff aspirations, adding a sad note to what had been a transformative year for the club.

Lionel Messi notably took the field against Charlotte, but his sporadic absences through injury had already exacted a toll as they struggled to perform without him. Inter Miami ultimately finished second from bottom in the MLS Eastern Conference, which stood in stark contrast to their memorable Leagues Cup win.

The club also managed to carve its way to the U.S. Open Cup final, which shows just how impressive they had been in the season. In a recent interview at DRV PNK Stadium, Tata Martino said (via GOAL):

"We suffered a decline at the end of the season due to exhaustion from the number of matches we had to play, which is not an excuse, but the reality. We had many competitions, a change of coach and roster changes in the middle of those competitions, and it was difficult to maintain the same form over four months."

Martino decided:

"But if someone had told me before I signed here that we would win one of the three trophies, I would have signed with my eyes closed."

The focus for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi will turn towards preparing for the 2024 MLS season, which will provide an opportunity to fight for playoff contention again.

Barcelona bosses green-light farewell match for Lionel Messi

Barcelona's top brass have officially acknowledged that club legend Lionel Messi will receive a fitting send-off with a farewell match at the soon-to-be-renovated Spotify Camp Nou. This follows Messi's tearful exit from the Catalan club in 2021 after a contract renewal fell through.

Sporting director Deco, speaking to Brazilian football periodical Lance!, stated that the legendary playmaker is poised for a return (via Forbes):

"He will definitely play a farewell game at Barcelona, but when that will be, we don't know. He's playing, and hopefully he'll play for more years, because people who like football, who like him, will be happy to see him happy."

Club president Joan Laporta had notably promised a contract renewal for Lionel Messi, but the deal fell through due to La Liga's wage-cap rules. This hiccup led the Argentine to sign with Paris Saint-Germain. After his two-year stint in Paris, he moved to MLS side Inter Miami.