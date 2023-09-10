Tata Martino makes interesting claim on Inter Miami winning without Lionel Messi after 3-2 Sporting KC win

Inter Miami continued their impressive form, even in Lionel Messi's absence, as they managed to get a 3-2 win against Sporting Kansas City in the Major League Soccer (MLS). Tata Martino's side kept their playoff hopes alive with the win.

Messi is currently on international duty with Argentina and is not a part of Inter Miami's squad. Leonardo Campana stepped up in the team captain's absence, scoring a brace against Kansas City.

Manager Tata Martino reflected on the performance, saying that it was reassuring for the team's confidence that they could win in Messi's absence. Speaking after the game, Martino said (via Inter Miami):

"For a group of footballers who work so hard and who are teammates of the best player in the world, when he doesn't play, it's reassuring for them to know they can also win."

Lionel Messi has been a key player for Inter Miami since making his debut. The Argentina captain has already scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 11 matches for the MLS club.

The likes of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets also started the game against Sporting Kansas City. The win in Messi's absence, however, should be a massive morale booster for the rest of the side.

Cristian Romero on Lionel Messi's goal against Ecuador

Lionel Messi was once against Argentina's talisman as Lionel Scaloni's team kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a narrow 1-0 win against Ecuador.

Messi scored a stunning 78th-minute free-kick to start his national team's qualifying campaign. Defender Cristian Romero, who also gave a great performance against Ecuador, said of Messi's strike (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“Leo always shows up in the moments when it is difficult for us or when we cannot open up the game, he has those things that only he has and we are very happy to continue having him. He looks very happy and we enjoy him a lot. We are happy to see him doing so well."

Argentina are set to take on Bolivia next in the World Cup qualifiers.