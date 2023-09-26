Tata Martino provides fresh Lionel Messi injury update ahead of US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo

Gerardo Martino recently stated that Inter Miami will leave it late before deciding whether Lionel Messi will start in the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

Messi was forced off on his return to action with the Herons in the 37th minute of their 4-0 win against Toronto FC last Thursday. The Argentine icon walked out of the ground with an old scar on his tissue.

Thus, there have been doubts that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will miss the clash with Houston at DRV PNK Stadium. He was part of Martino's squad that took part in training on Tuesday to prepare for the final.

Martino has insisted that Inter Miami will make a decision at the final moment ahead of the final. He said (via SportsCenter):

"We will wait for Leo until the last moment."

Argentine outlet Ole reported that Lionel Messi is expected to start on the bench against Houston. The Herons don't want to risk aggravating the injury as they continue to push for a playoff-place finish in the MLS Eastern Conference League.

It will be a blow if Messi doesn't begin for Martino's side given his extraordinary start at DRV PNK. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across competitions already. He captained Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy, winning the Leagues Cup last month. He finished as top scorer with 10 goals in seven games.

Houston Dynamo manager Ben Olsen gives a brilliant response to trying to stop Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has wreaked havoc in the MLS.

Houston boss Ben Olsen will be tasked with trying to stop Lionel Messi from continuing his blistering start with Inter Miami if the Argentine is available.

Olsen was asked about the prospect of trying to keep the legendary forward quiet in the US Open Cup final. He responded (via FCBAlbiceleste):

"More than 5,000 coaches with better experience than me have tried to stop him before and couldn't."

Lionel Messi joined the Herons off a season of becoming both a World Cup winner and a Ligue 1 champion. He cemented his legacy as perhaps the greatest player in history at the World Cup. He bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games, winning the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar.

The 2023 Ballon d'Or nominee not only impressed at the World Cup but also dazzled for Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine icon bagged 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions for the Parisians.