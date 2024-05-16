Tata Martino provides Lionel Messi fitness update ahead of Inter Miami's clash with DC United

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has shared an update on the availability of his captain Lionel Messi for the MLS clash with DC United. The two sides collide at the Chase Stadium on Saturday (May 18).

The Herons are coming off a goalless draw at Orlando City on Wednesday (May 15). Messi was not part of the game after missing training the previous day due to injury. The stalemate keeps Martino's side atop the MLS Eastern Conference, but they only lead FC Cincinnati - in second - by a point, having played a game more.

Martino has said that Messi is in contention to feature at the weekend, having had some discomfort in midweek. Nevertheless, he trained on Wednesday, and tests were positive.

“Leo had some discomfort, but he trained every day," Martino said (as per Inter Miami News via Miami Heralnd). We did tests, and they all came out very good.

“Having three games in a week, with him still in some pain, we felt it was prudent for him to sit out this game. The plan is for him to play Saturday, but we will take it day by day. He trained again (Wednesday) and felt good, but we will not take any risk. We will see how he feels on Thursday and Friday.”

The Herons are riding an eight-game unbeaten streak in the league.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has had a fabulous start to the season, his first in American football since joining the Herons on a free transfer last summer.

Despite being plagued by injuries, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged an impressive haul of 12 goals and 11 assists in 12 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - 10 goals and nine assists - and nine games in MLS, where the Herons remain atop their conference after their midweek draw at Orlando.

Messi has also contributed two goals and as many assists in three games in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where Martino's side crashed out in the quarterfinals following a 5-2 aggregate defeat to Monterrey.