Tata Martino provides update on Lionel Messi after Inter Miami star missed Monterrey loss

Tata Martino has provided an update on Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain missed Inter Miami's CONCACAF quarter-final clash against Monterrey on Wednesday, April 3.

The Herons lost the first leg clash by a score of 2-1. Messi, currently nursing a muscular problem, didn't feature. He has been out of action since the game against Nashville on March 13. Speaking about the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Martino told the media after the Monterrey defeat (via Mundo Albiceleste):

"Messi was not fit enough for this match. We will go game after game to see how he feels. We didn't want to risk him today."

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi started the season in an impressive manner with Inter Miami, scoring five goals and providing two assists in five matches across competitions. However, he has since suffered an injury and hasn't been able to feature since the middle of March.

In the last five games that Messi hasn't played, Martino's side have won only one, losing three and drawing the other. They are undefeated in the five matches that Messi has played this season, winning three. The contrasting results show the immense impact Messi has on his club side's performance despite Martino having Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and more in his ranks.

Will Inter Miami star Lionel Messi play in the second leg against Monterrey?

Lionel Messi is expected to return to full fitness and feature in the second leg of the CONCACAF quarter-final clash against Monterrey, as per journalist Omar Zeron.

Zeron also reported that Messi is expected to have minutes during Inter Miami's MLS clash against Colorado on April 6.

Expand Tweet

After losing the first leg 2-1, Martino's side need to mount a comeback in the second leg to keep themselves alive in the competition. Having Messi back could serve as a perfect boost for that.

Poll : Can Lionel Messi help Inter Miami make a comeback in the second leg? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion