Tata Martino responds after being asked whether Andres Iniesta will join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino recently gave a cryptic response when asked whether Andres Iniesta would join Lionel Messi at the MLS club. Messi has joined the Maimi-based side as a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired on June 30.

His former Barcelona teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, have also joined the MLS club as free agents. There were rumors that Iniesta, who last played for Japanese club Vissel Kobe, could also be on his way to the MLS club.

Martino was recently asked about the matter, and speaking about the Spanish midfield legend, he said (via GOAL):

“Iniesta is one of the best players and best people I have ever coached. Nothing more to say."

Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta played 489 matches together during their Barcelona stint. They combined for 53 goals as well. Hence, fans were excited about the prospect of the two Barca legends reuniting at Inter Miami.

However, it's hard to determine anything definite from Martino's response on the matter. Messi, meanwhile, is set to make his Inter Miami debut later tonight in a Leagues Cup clash against Liga MX side Cruz Azul.

Gerardo Martino spoke about Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets' potential Inter Miami debut

Leagues Cup Inter Miami Soccer

While Andres Iniesta's move to the MLS remains a distant possibility, the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets are already at Inter Miami, and the pair could make their debut against Cruz Azul later tonight.

Tata Martino was asked whether the former Barcelona duo would grace the field against the Liga MX. Martino is seemingly taking a cautionary approach toward the two players, who have won every single trophy possible.

He said (via TyC Sport):

"I'm not ruling out Leo's debut, but I have to see him one more training session, also see how he feels, both he (Messi) and Busquets. They both arrived very well. We can expect to see them on Friday, but I don't want to rush into saying something that I can't comply."

Messi and Busquets played together 567 times for Barcelona during their careers and shared a tremendous understanding on the pitch. Hence, fans are understandably interested to see the duo link up again at Inter Miami.