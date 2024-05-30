Tata Martino rubbishes claims that Lionel Messi is 'saving himself' for 2024 Copa America with Argentina

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has shut down talk of Lionel Messi not exerting himself in the MLS because of his upcoming participation in the Copa America. The Argentina captain was on the scoresheet for Inter Miami as they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at home to Atlanta United on Wednesday (May 29).

Having been left out of their last game, a win over Vancouver Whitecaps, Messi made his return to the side against Atlanta United. The captain was unable to inspire his teammates and they looked flat and unable to respond as Atlanta United took the game to them.

Losing to a side like Atlanta United, who had not won in a run of nine games since March 31, will have been disappointing for Inter Miami. After the game, manager Martino fielded questions from the press about Lionel Messi and his contribution to the team, and he threw the question out immediately.

“No, I will not speculate if Messi is saving himself for Copa America because [that question has] no validity," he said (via GOAL).

Lionel Messi has been his side's most consistent performer this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in 11 MLS games. The Herons remain on top of the standings despite losing as their nearest rivals FC Cincinnati also fell to a defeat in their game.

Messi has been selected in the Argentina squad in next month's Copa America and he will look to guide La Albiceleste to victory. However, he has one more Inter Miami match to play against St Louis City on Saturday before he jets off to link up with his Argentina teammates.

Atlanta United snap Inter Miami's winning streak despite Lionel Messi goal

Atlanta United managed to become the first side to beat Inter Miami in around two months as they claimed a 3-1 win away from home. Tata Martino's former side had not won in nine games and showed their hunger and drive from the first blast of the whistle.

After dominating the opening period, Atlanta United were finally rewarded when Saba Lobjanidze fired home a brilliant effort from range just before halftime. The Georgian striker scored a second from distance just before the hour mark at the Chase Stadium.

Lionel Messi pulled one back for the home side with a brilliant effort from outside the box, his 11th MLS goal this season. However, Senegalese forward Jamal Thiare scored in the 73rd minute to secure the result for Atlanta United.

