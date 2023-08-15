Taylor Swift is indirectly helping FIFA decide venue for the 2026 World Cup final - Reports

The World Cup is the biggest sporting event of the year. Every country's dream is to host a tournament of that scale, and the next hosts of the World Cup are the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Different stadiums across the three countries are selected to host the games, and one grand stadium will be chosen to host the finals.

Organisers have narrowed down to two options for the final stadium, between New Jersey's MetLife Stadium and Texas' AT&T Stadium. And somehow, Taylor Swift could be the one to decide the winner between the two.

Both stadiums have been functioning since the late 2000s and can seat over 80,000 people. Due to these similarities, the decision could be made based on which stadium is well-connected in terms of transportation.

The organisers have commissioned studies to study the traffic patterns and delays around the stadiums when significant events occur. These studies will consider recent data from the Taylor Swift Eras concert, according to DailyMail.

The acclaimed pop star has been touring the country for her Eras Tour and has performed at both venues this year. According to studies, traffic delays around AT&T Stadium were terrible. There were minimal delays around MetLife Stadium due to the efficient road and rail connectivity in the surrounding area.

FIFA's demands for the host cities of the 2026 World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup will possibly be one of the biggest world cups we've seen. It will be hosted across 16 cities in North America, and one of the host cities, Seattle, revealed all the demands FIFA sent to them.

Business in Vancouver recently revealed Seattle's contract with FIFA, in which the country has agreed to entirely fund all public safety services such as fire, police, and medical services during the tournament. The city would also have to provide free public transportation for all World Cup ticket holders on matchdays as well. Seattle must pay for police escorts of all people affiliated with FIFA such as the president, referees and officials.

The contract also states that no significant sporting events can happen in the city a week before and after the tournament. FIFA prohibited concerts to be held in the host city before and after a game.

Seattle has to ensure that the areas surrounding the stadium are clean and proper during the competition. The city must beautify the area at its own cost. Seattle must provide appropriate billboards, signs and covers.

Even though only Seattle's contract with FIFA has been made public, other host cities will have similar terms.