"Tchouameni should level up and stay on the bench" - Fans praise Real Madrid star for performance in 4-1 win over Las Palmas

Madridistas online lavished praise on Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos after Los Blancos won 4-1 against Las Palmas in LaLiga on January 19. The game at the Santiago Bernabeu was their 14th league win of the season, placing them atop the table with 46 points in 20 games.

Dani Ceballos was one of the linchpins in the midfield for Real Madrid, orchestrating the game and breaking opposition attacks. The Spaniard had a whopping 101 touches in the game, maintaining a passing accuracy of 92% (73/79). Furthermore, he registered three key passes and won all 12 attempted duels.

Fans online waxed lyrical about the 28-year-old after the match. Some even implored Carlo Ancelotti to look beyond an out-of-form Aurélien Tchouaméni and play Ceballos in key matches.

"Too underrated. Tchouameni should level up and Stay on the bench," a fan wrote about Ceballos.

"Dani Ceballos is a much much better DM than Tchouaméni," agreed another.

"Dani Ceballos appreciation tweet. UNDERRATED," opined a Real Madrid faithful.

One user compared Ceballos to Barcelona's midfield twins Pedri and Gavi, writing:

"Pedri this, Gavi that. CEBALLOS ALL THE WAY!"

"Ceballos is better than Gavi," a user declared.

"Ceballos, I’m applauding you. What a PLAYER man, it’s actually incredible the way he has won all the fans over again," another fan chimed in.

"Ceballos deserves so much more love from Madrid fans. He does so much for us on the ball, off it, defensively too. All while we constantly bench him," added another.

Las Palmas had an electric start courtesy of a Fabio Silva goal within the first 30 seconds. The home team quickly equalized via a Kylian Mbappe penalty in the 18th minute. Brahim Diaz completed the comeback for Real Madrid in the 33rd minute. He had a simple finish after a long-range effort by Mbappe left the goalkeeper in no man's land.

Three minutes later, Kylian Mbappe made it 3-1 with an inch-perfect shot into the right corner of the net. Finally, Rodrygo scored in the 57th minute to end the game 4-1 in favor of the home side.

When ex-Real Madrid star Isco implored Dani Ceballos to join Real Betis

Isco and Dani Ceballos - La Liga - Source: Getty

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco urged Dani Ceballos to leave Real Madrid and join Real Betis. Originally a Real Betis academy graduate, Ceballos joined Real Madrid from Los Verdiblancos in 2017 for a reported €16.5 million.

However, the Spaniard has struggled for chances this season. He has played 19 games, out of which only seven have been starts, across competitions. His compatriot Isco, meanwhile joined Los Blancos in 2013 and spent nine seasons before going to Sevilla in 2022.

In the summer of 2023, Isco moved to Real Betis and enjoyed a decent debut campaign. In an interview after Betis drew 1-1 against Rayo Vallecano in December 2024, Isco implored Ceballos to join his club. He said (via Tribal Football):

"Let's see if he comes here soon, he's making himself loved, the b*****d. I feel very loved here, that always helps a footballer. I hope to get back into the rhythm, get into my best form, I think we have a very good team, a lot to improve, but I'm sure we can keep improving."

Isco has played seven games across competitions this season for Betis, registering two goals and a solitary assist.

