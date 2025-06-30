"Teams with Messi are the only ones that can afford to defend with just 10" – Jurgen Klinsmann shares concern about Mbappe, Vinicius at Real Madrid

Germany great Jurgen Klinsmann has claimed Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has a tough task of convincing Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior to contribute more defensively.

Alonso, who played for Los Merengues between 2009 and 2014, signed a deal with the La Liga outfit until June 2028 last month. He has guided his former club to two wins and a draw in three overall outings in charge so far.

During a recent chat with Spanish outlet MARCA, Klinsmann was queried if Alonso could get his star forwards to track back. He replied (h/t Madrid Universal):

"Teams with Messi are the only ones that can afford to defend with just 10. Even Real Madrid are trying to get Mbappe and Vinicius to drop back to defend. Am I convinced that Xabi Alonso will achieve it? No, really [laughs]."

Klinsmann, who played for Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur, said:

"Mbappe is no longer a child and Vinicius sees that they don't defend either and he doesn't do much either. But they are two personalities that Xabi has to manage, and I'm sure the team will manage to compensate for everything and get the best out of both of them."

Offering examples of similar problems at other clubs, Klinsmann added:

"At PSG, for example, it didn't work out those two years with Neymar, Mbappe, Messi. At River Plate, the same thing is happening with [Franco] Mastantuono. They are also trying to integrate him into the system, because he doesn't do much in defence either. But yes, I agree that it will be hard for Xabi to get both of them to defend more."

Real Madrid will next be in action against Serie A giants Juventus in their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup last-16 contest in Miami on Tuesday (July 1).

How has Kylian Mbappe fared since joining Real Madrid?

Since departing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and joining Real Madrid on a Bosman move in 2024, Kylian Mbappe has relished a fine debut season. He helped the side win the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the UEFA Super Cup last year.

So far, the 90-cap France international has found the back of the net 43 times in 56 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos. He has also laid out five assists for Xabi Alonso's outfit.

The AS Monaco academy product has yet to make a single appearance in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. The 26-year-old forward is believed to be recovering from gastroenteritis now.

