"Teams need players like that" - Steve McManaman likens 'priceless' Liverpool defender Joe Gomez to 2 Real Madrid stars

Former Liverpool forward Steve McManaman has likened centre-back Joe Gomez to Real Madrid's Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez. The Englishman believes that every team needs to have a player like the Reds defender.

Joe Gomez started the season as Liverpool's fourth-choice centre-back but has played a surprising amount of football this campaign, featuring in 16 of their 19 Premier League games. The 26-year-old received more opportunities due to injuries and has grabbed them with both hands.

In addition to putting up solid performances, Gomez has proven to be an utility player for Liverpool. He has slotted in as a centre-back, a right-back, and even a left-back in the absence of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Nacho and Vazquez play a similar role for Los Blancos, filling in wherever the team needs them to. Both players have been at the Spanish club for most of their careers and are valued members of the squad.

“I would be gutted if he left because people like Gomez are absolutely priceless to you at a football club,” McManaman told Liverpool Echo.

"If you go back to Real Madrid, they’ve got Lucas Vasquez and Nacho, who have both been at the club for over ten years. If you speak to any of their team-mates about what they think of them, they adore them. That’s why they’re still there."

“Teams need players like that and they are just as important as the superstars,” he added.

Joe Gomez has made 24 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions so far this season, recording two assists. 12 of those appearances have come from the bench, while the remaining 12 have been as a starter.

According to the Premier League's official website, Liverpool maestro Mohamed Salah has created the most big chances in the league this season. The Egyptian forward has created 14 big chances in 19 games so far.

Salah is followed by his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has created 12 big chances so far. Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is third with 10 big chances.

In fourth place is Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes, who has created 9 big chances. Nottingham Forest forward Antony Elanga completes the top five with nine big chances to his name.