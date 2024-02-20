“Teams winning games 4-3 rarely have consistency and win titles” - Rafa Benitez responds when asked if Xabi Alonso is right man for Liverpool job

Rafa Benitez has suggested that he is unsure if Xabi Alonso is the right manager to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. He believes that the Spaniard will be attracted to the job, but is unsure about his defense strategy.

Speaking to The Atheltic, Benitez admitted that Alonso is doing well at Bayer Leverkusen. He praised the manager's fast-attacking football but wants to see how well he can set up defenses. Benitez said:

"When he took over last season, they needed to play a lot on the counter-attack. Now they have a team which is more of a protagonist, with a lot of pace, a lot of fast attacking. He is doing very good work."

Benitez added that the manager has a lot of social media hype around him.

"There is a lot of noise around Xabi Alonso at the moment, but there are lots of other good coaches not so much in the media spotlight. Teams winning games 4-3 rarely have consistency and win titles. Those winning lots of games 1-0 have to defend really, really well to win things."

Xabi Alonso is the favorite to replace Jurgen Klopp, but they now face competition from Bayern Munich as Thomas Tuchel's job is under threat.

Pundit wants Liverpool to appoint Premier League manager as Jurgen Klopp's replacement

Simon Jordan has said that Ange Postecoglou is the perfect manager to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Speaking on talkSPORT, he added that the Australian coach had shown his capabilities at Tottenham within 6-7 months.

"If I were involved with Liverpool I think he (Ange Postecoglou) would be under consideration because he provides a lot of the things that Jurgen Klopp has been successful in providing – that includes galvanising the fanbase, the style of play," Jordan said.

"He's got the personality, the charisma, the relatability, the style of player; he's a winner – okay, it's in the Scottish league, but he's won, and Klopp won with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, so I think there's a lot of similarities."

Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season as he is running out of energy. He is taking a break from football despite links with Barcelona and Germany.