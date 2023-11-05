"Tears in my eyes", "Can't wait" - Real Madrid fans react as 18-year-old star named in squad to face Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid fans have taken to social media to express their anticipation over seeing young midfielder Arda Guler on the bench against Rayo Vallecano on November 5.

Carlo Ancelotti had announced in the press conference before the game that the 18-year-old was ready to make his debut for the club following a long injury. Guler has been included in the squad for Los Blancos' La Liga clash on Sunday. He will be expected to come on in the second half in front of Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The young star from Turkey has yet to grace the pitch for Real Madrid since arriving from Fenerbahce in the summer. After a knee surgery in August, Guler faced further setbacks with a thigh issue during the final stages of his recovery. However, in the past week, he's made his presence felt on the training ground, signaling his return to form.

In light of this, Ancelotti didn't hesitate to confirm that Guler will be part of the squad when they take on Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid supporters are voicing their eagerness on social media with fervent reactions at Guler's return

"Tears in my eyes man, arda guler is back"

Another fan tweeted:

"Can't wait to see arda guler tonight"



Before donning the Real Madrid jersey, Guler showcased his talent at Fenerbahce. Over a span of three years, he rose through the ranks, securing a spot in the first team. During his stint there, he made a commendable 51 appearances, scoring nine goals.

Real Madrid prepare to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga

Los Blancos lead the La Liga table and are gearing up to further solidify their dominance following their triumphant El Clasico victory over Barcelona. On the other hand, Rayo Vallecano will be looking to extend their eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions on Sunday.

Having clinched nine victories in 11 league matches, Real Madrid proudly claim the summit of the La Liga table with 28 points. The echoes of their recent Clasico victory still resonate as Jude Bellingham's remarkable brace ensured a full three-point haul. It certainly set the tone for their ambitions against Rayo Vallecano.

Rayo Vallecano, holding the ninth position on the table, have remained unbeaten in their previous seven league encounters. Their journey so far has seen them achieve four victories, endure five draws, and face two defeats, amassing 17 points.

While they may not have had a stellar start, Rayo Vallecano have demonstrated an uncanny ability to avoid defeats.