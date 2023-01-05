"Tears of friendship" - Cristiano Ronaldo's unveiling at Al Nassr reduces Madrid-based journalist to tears

Cristiano Ronaldo recently left a journalist teary-eyed during his unveiling for Al Nassr at the Mrsool Park stadium. Edu Aguirre was unable to hold back his emotions after seeing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner presented as an Al Nassr player.

He shed tears on El Chiringuito TV's Twitch channel. Ronaldo has shared a close relationship with Aguirre since his time at Real Madrid. The Portuguese enjoyed a glowing spell with Los Blancos, winning four UEFA Champions League trophies. Ronaldo left as the club's all-time top scorer with 450 goals to his name in 438 games.

Aguirre later justified the reason behind his crying. He was simply too taken aback by the emotions of seeing his best friend receiving a grand reception.

The tweet from El Chiringuito read:

"The tears of friendship. It's the face you make when a friend goes down in history."

After enduring a difficult 2022 personally and professionally, Ronaldo seemed genuinely happy to be unveiled as an Al Nassr player.

Cristiano Ronaldo lost his unborn child earlier this year. His form for Manchester United was below par this season. The 37-year-old scored only three goals in 16 appearances.

His Manchester United contract was mutually terminated earlier this year after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo also endured a difficult World Cup. He was not a part of the starting XI in either of Portugal's knockout games as Fernando Santos' side suffered a quarter-final exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not worried about the criticisms of his Al Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo is Officially Unveiled as Al Nassr Player

The motive behind Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr has been questioned by fans and pundits. Many believe the move outside Europe signaled that the end of his glorious career is approaching.

The Portuguese, however, is not keen to buy into those thoughts. He said in his first press conference as an Al Nassr player (via GOAL):

"Many people speak and give their opinions but they really do not know nothing about football. As you know football now, probably the last 10-15 years it is different, all the teams are more prepared, more ready. So for me it's not the end of my career to come to [Saudi Arabia], that's what I want to change. So I really don't worry about what the people say."

Bet9ja @Bet9jaOfficial Cristiano Ronaldo says he doesn’t care what people think of his move to Al-Nassr: “Many people speak and give their opinion but they really know nothing about football. To be honest, I really don’t worry about what people say. I took my decision.” Cristiano Ronaldo says he doesn’t care what people think of his move to Al-Nassr: “Many people speak and give their opinion but they really know nothing about football. To be honest, I really don’t worry about what people say. I took my decision.” https://t.co/fQSFkhEWcz

