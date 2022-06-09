"Tears teams apart", "A player beyond imagination" - Fans brand Manchester United target as a "gem" for his "unreal" display on international duty

Manchester United fans have heaped praise on the club's summer target, Frenkie de Jong, following his world-class display in national team colors. He played a big part in the Netherlands beating Wales by a 2-1 margin in the Nations League on Wednesday (8 June). Taking to Twitter, the Red Devils fans lauded De Jong's technical qualities, hailing him as a “player beyond imagination.”

The Barcelona midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer (via Marca). As per the Spanish outlet, the English giants have even submitted an opening bid of €60 million plus €20 million in variables. Although the offer has supposedly been “warmly received” by the Blaugrana, they are confident of receiving a better offer from the Old Trafford outfit.

Fortunately, the heavy off-field uncertainties have not impacted De Jong’s effortless football. The Dutchman looked sharp against Wales. He came on in the 67th minute and gave his team more control in the middle of the park. The Dutchman did not score or assist, but his dribbling, distribution, and flamboyance caught the attention of several Manchester United fans.

Here's what they had to say about the 25-year-old’s performance:

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Frenkie de Jong, what a player. His ball-carrying is nuts, it tears teams apart like Wales there. Unreal. Frenkie de Jong, what a player. His ball-carrying is nuts, it tears teams apart like Wales there. Unreal.

🇳🇱 Ibrhiam🇳🇱 @brhoooom100



@TheEuropeanLad Dutch gem Frenkie de Jong is a player beyond imagination who creates the most beautiful Dutch feet🧡 @TheEuropeanLad Dutch gem Frenkie de Jong is a player beyond imagination who creates the most beautiful Dutch feet🧡🔥🇳🇱https://t.co/qMjg10WesO

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Another example of a game from our National Team that’s not worth watching until Frenkie de Jong enters the pitch. Another example of a game from our National Team that’s not worth watching until Frenkie de Jong enters the pitch.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



89% pass accuracy

30 total touches

23 succ. passes

5 ball recoveries

2 dribbles made

1 long pass played

1 interception



Incredible run for the winning goal. 🤩 Frenkie de Jong’s game by numbers vs Wales (23 minutes played):89% pass accuracy30 total touches23 succ. passes5 ball recoveries2 dribbles made1 long pass played1 interceptionIncredible run for the winning goal. Frenkie de Jong’s game by numbers vs Wales (23 minutes played): 89% pass accuracy 30 total touches 23 succ. passes 5 ball recoveries 2 dribbles made 1 long pass played 1 interception Incredible run for the winning goal. 🇳🇱🤩 https://t.co/Uyz5sSn252

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan @TheEuropeanLad LVG still knows ball man. Decided to make Frenkie the central piece of his team and he’s reaping the rewards. Legendary gaffer @TheEuropeanLad LVG still knows ball man. Decided to make Frenkie the central piece of his team and he’s reaping the rewards. Legendary gaffer

Frenkie de Jong could rediscover his best self under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

De Jong, who primarily served as a deep-lying playmaker at Ajax, has had a tough time maintaining consistency at Barcelona. The Netherlands international is not allowed as much freedom as he desires at Barca, which has taken a toll on his overall gameplay.

In national colors, he gets a lot more freedom to use his tactical awareness, which brings out the best in his game. During his time under incoming United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax, De Jong had a similar role. He produced long balls from deep, carried the ball forward, and even pulled the trigger from time to time.

krishnan @krishg1990 Frenkie De Jong if bought will play as a DLP at United under ETH. That's what he played in Ajax. That's what he plays now for his national team. Just because someone said he is a Pogba replacement doesn't mean he is a 8 and B2B. If signed he will be the DM. #MUFC Frenkie De Jong if bought will play as a DLP at United under ETH. That's what he played in Ajax. That's what he plays now for his national team. Just because someone said he is a Pogba replacement doesn't mean he is a 8 and B2B. If signed he will be the DM. #MUFC

Ten Hag is yet to manage a game for Manchester United, making it difficult to predict which tactics he will implement. However, taking a cue from his Ajax stint, it won’t be too far-fetched to claim that De Jong would get a freer role under his compatriot than under Xavi.

