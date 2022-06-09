"Tears teams apart", "A player beyond imagination" - Fans brand Manchester United target as a "gem" for his "unreal" display on international duty

Manchester United fans have heaped praise on the club's summer target, Frenkie de Jong, following his world-class display in national team colors. He played a big part in the Netherlands beating Wales by a 2-1 margin in the Nations League on Wednesday (8 June). Taking to Twitter, the Red Devils fans lauded De Jong's technical qualities, hailing him as a “player beyond imagination.”
The Barcelona midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer (via Marca). As per the Spanish outlet, the English giants have even submitted an opening bid of €60 million plus €20 million in variables. Although the offer has supposedly been “warmly received” by the Blaugrana, they are confident of receiving a better offer from the Old Trafford outfit.
Fortunately, the heavy off-field uncertainties have not impacted De Jong’s effortless football. The Dutchman looked sharp against Wales. He came on in the 67th minute and gave his team more control in the middle of the park. The Dutchman did not score or assist, but his dribbling, distribution, and flamboyance caught the attention of several Manchester United fans.
Here's what they had to say about the 25-year-old’s performance:
Frenkie de Jong could rediscover his best self under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United
De Jong, who primarily served as a deep-lying playmaker at Ajax, has had a tough time maintaining consistency at Barcelona. The Netherlands international is not allowed as much freedom as he desires at Barca, which has taken a toll on his overall gameplay.
In national colors, he gets a lot more freedom to use his tactical awareness, which brings out the best in his game. During his time under incoming United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax, De Jong had a similar role. He produced long balls from deep, carried the ball forward, and even pulled the trigger from time to time.
Ten Hag is yet to manage a game for Manchester United, making it difficult to predict which tactics he will implement. However, taking a cue from his Ajax stint, it won’t be too far-fetched to claim that De Jong would get a freer role under his compatriot than under Xavi.
Also Read: "We spoke about various players" - Super agent Jorge Mendes provides interest transfer update involving Barcelona