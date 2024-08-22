Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo as he hits 20M subscribers milestone

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo after the legendary Portuguese striker reached an impressive 20 million subscribers on the streaming platform. Ronaldo, who has hit superstar status in the world of football, has become a superstar on YouTube as well.

This comes after the Al-Nassr striker decided to venture into content creation on YouTube. He launched his channel on social media with a link for his fans to subscribe on August 21. Within 24 hours, he crossed the 20 million subscriber mark.

The legend's speedy rise on the video streaming platform was not ignored by notable tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, popularly known as MKBHD. Taking to social media platform X, the popular tech enthusiast hailed Cristiano Ronaldo:

Trending

"Congrats, Cristiano Ronaldo, on hitting 1M, 2M, 3M, 4M, 5M, 6M, 7M, 8M, 9M, 10M, 11M, 12M, 13M, 14M, 15M, 16M, 17M, 18M, 19M, and 20M subscribers today!"

Expand Tweet

As of the time of writing, Ronaldo is already headed for 30 million subscribers, having already hit 25.5 million. The 39-year-old's rise on YouTube is hardly a surprise, as the legend has racked up a record 636 million followers on Instagram.

With the possibility of growing his channel even further, Ronaldo can further increase his earnings through YouTube's monetization. His video with Georgina Rodriguez, where the couple shared their fun secrets, has already racked up 18 million views, and more could be on the way.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has the passion and dedication to return to Manchester United one day" - Louis Saha

Cristiano Ronaldo's newfound status as a YouTuber and content creator has taken the world by storm. He has continued to excel on the pitch, opening the Saudi Pro League season with a goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Raed on August 22.

He notably decided to move to Saudi Arabia after spending less than two seasons at Old Trafford during his second stint there. His contract was notably terminated after he publicly lashed out at the club and manager during an interview with TV presenter Piers Morgan.

However, his former teammate Louis Saha believes there is still a place for Ronaldo at Manchester United. Saha said to TVSporten (via talkSPORT):

"Cristiano Ronaldo has the passion and dedication to return to Manchester United one day, that could be as a coach or even a manager. His second spell didn’t end how everyone had hoped and you can see why that frustrated him."

Saha added:

"He will work out how to be successful and use all his knowledge to do that, we’ve seen Roy Keane go into management and have success. Cristiano will understand what he needs to do as a manager and I see no reason why he wouldn’t be a success."

Time will tell if Cristiano Ronaldo does decide to try his hand at coaching or management when he inevitably hangs up his boots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback