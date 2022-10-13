"Technically more complete" - Santillana chooses between Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski ahead of El Clasico 

Real Madrid legend Santillana has compared Los Blancos striker Karim Benzema to Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski in an interview with AS.

The prolific duo are set to battle this Sunday, October 16, in the El Clasico with both Madrid and Barca joint-top of the La Liga table.

Lewandowski arrived at the Nou Camp from Bayern Munich in the summer for £40.5 million and is set to rival Benzema for who is La Liga's top frontman.

Santillana was given the difficult task of choosing between the pair, and he gave an intriguing comparison of the legendary forwards.

He started by explaining how Benzema is a more complete player:

“The differences are obvious. Benzema is technically more complete, he contributes more to the team in different areas, he supports his teammates and makes them play. And he is now scoring a number of goals that he would never have imagined."

He then touched on Lewandowski being more of a scorer, saying:

"Lewandowski is like a Cristiano Ronaldo, he is close to the goal and scores goals. Benzema can not score goals and play a good game. Benzema is more complete and Lewandowski is more of a scorer”.

Benzema has started the season with four goals and one assist in nine appearances in all competitions.

The French forward incurred a muscle injury which saw him miss three games for Real Madrid.

He is coming off the back of his best ever season for Real Madrid which saw him bag 44 goals in 46 appearances across competitions.

The Frenchman is widely tipped to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or following his incredible 2021-22 campaign.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski is replicating the impressive form he managed while at Bayern Munich before arriving at Barcelona this past summer.

He has netted a remarkable 14 goals in just 12 appearances in all competitions and is the current top goalscorer in La Liga with 9 goals.

Real Madrid and Barcelona's hitmen can stake their claim as La Liga's best striker in El Clasico

Benzema managed 27 goals in La Liga last season

There are many intriguing subplots to this weekend's upcoming El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Both are unbeaten in the league, sitting on 22 points each, winning seven and drawing one of their opening eight fixtures.

Barcelona do boast a superior goal difference of 19 to Madrid's 12 and something will have to give come Sunday.

Alongside this, two of this generation's greatest ever strikers will be on display when Benzema and Lewandowski lock horns at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Supporters of either side will be banking on their talismen to prove their worth and fire their team to a vital victory in the top-of-the-table clash.

